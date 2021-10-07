CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOONVILLE MAN FACING ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE DUE IN COURT

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boonville man charged with attempted murder earlier this year is due in court this week. According to a Boonville Police report, on January 3, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Main Street for the report of shots fired. A woman told authorities Kalynn Dean Hendren pointed a rifle at her, and during wrestling over the rifle, she said Hendren fired one round. Officers located the spent shell casing, and the bullet fragment was found in the wall of the living room.

