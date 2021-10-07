Underground Atlanta transformed into new arts and entertainment district

Underground Atlanta has gone through many transformations since the early buildings comprising the area appeared during the post-Civil War Reconstruction era. What became Underground Atlanta’s retail concourse was initially enjoyed by the public during Prohibition as a place for basement speakeasies, even referenced by blues singer Bessie Smith in “Preachin’ The Blues.” After recent years of neglect, Underground Atlanta is transforming yet again, with art at the top of the priority list. Underground Atlanta’s creative director Kris Pilcher joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about the new influx of art and entrepreneurship overtaking the renewed historic landmark.