CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Tony Allen, other former Memphis players among 18 charged in $4M NBA health care fraud scheme

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GvNg_0cK7M6y000

NATION — Eighteen ex-NBA players have been charged in a scheme to defraud the league’s health and benefits plan out of nearly $4 million.

Among them are former Memphis Grizzlies players Tony Allen and former Memphis Tigers’ player Chris Douglas-Roberts.

According to the indictment, the former players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that never happened.

Allen’s wife is also named in the indictment.

Allen, of course, stands tall in the Bluff City. “The Grindfather” played for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2010-2016, making it to the Western Conference Finals in 2013 with playoff round wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs and advancing to the semifinal round in 2011 and 2015.

Along with handing out W’s on the court, Allen has a long-standing tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to people in Memphis.

Federal prosecutors held a news conference Thursday to talk about the case that was brought before Manhattan federal court.

“The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told a news conference after FBI agents across the country arrested 15 ex-players and one of their wives in a three-year conspiracy that authorities say started in 2017.

The scheme took place from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling around $3.9 million.

The defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent money.

Strauss said each defendant made false claims for reimbursements that ranged from $65,000 to $420,000.

All were charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, which carries the potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

In a statement, the NBA called the allegations “particularly disheartening” because the benefit plans provided by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are critically important to support players’ health and well-being throughout their careers and post-retirement lives.

“We will cooperate fully with the U.S. Attorney Office in this matter,” the statement added.

Allen is currently scheduled to have his jersey retired by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, January 28, 2022.

FOX13 has reached out to the Memphis Grizzlies to see if Allen’s part in this indictment will affect his jersey retirement in any way.

Allen was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Chris Douglas Roberts, who goes by the name $upreme on Twitter, posted “My name will be cleared of this but I’m free and well. Truth will reveal itself.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Tony Allen's wife of eight years, Desiree Rodriguez?

Former basketball player Tony Allen and his wife Desiree are two of 18 people accused of committing health fraud. We know all about the NBA player but what do we know about Tony Allen’s wife, Desiree?. Tony Allen, a six-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team, and his wife Desiree...
NBA
BET

‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Brittish Williams Indicted On Federal Fraud Charges

Basketball Wives L.A. cast member Brittish Williams has reportedly been indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis on fraud charges. On September 22, Williams, who appeared on BBWLA’s third season, was indicted on five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud and three charges of aggravated identity theft.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Memphis Tigers#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Los Angeles Clippers#Fbi
Golden State of Mind

Warriors legends arrested in health care scam

An FBI investigation has snagged a current NBA assistant coach, NBA champions Tony Allen and Glen “Big Baby” Davis, a star of the movie “The Perfect Score,” and Golden State Warriors legends C.J. Watson and Will Bynum (15 games, 2005-6 season) for a health care fraud scheme. A total of...
NBA
The Spun

Michael Jordan’s Son Reportedly Facing Troubling Accusations

Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey, has reportedly been charged with one count of aggravated assault, according to a report. Jeffrey reportedly assaulted a hospital staffer in Arizona on Friday night, according to TMZ Sports. He was there in the first place to get treated for an injury he sustained while at a bar earlier in the evening.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
lawofficer.com

Son of NBA legend arrested in Arizona for assaulting hospital staff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The son of an NBA legend was arrested in Arizona on Friday, accused of assaulting medical staff at a hospital, according to reports. Jeffrey Jordan is the 32-year-son of retired NBA icon Michael Jordan. He had been transported to the hospital after falling and striking the back of his head against a table at Casa Amigos, a bar in Scottsdale, FOX 10 Phoenix reported.
NBA
rolling out

Unvaccinated NBA players could now face prison and fines

Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
NBA
NBC Sports

18 retired NBA players arrested for allegedly defrauding the NBA health plan

In 2011, Terrence Williams called on the NBA players’ union to approve a Collective Bargaining Agreement that would implement funding retired players’ health benefits (a plan later expanded through a subsequent CBA). A decade later, Williams has been charged in New York federal court as the alleged ringleader of a...
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
67K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy