Beyoncé dazzles in plunging black gown and diamonds

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé slays, even in a little black dress. The “Lemonade” singer, 40, attended the London Film Festival premiere of “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night, wearing a custom Valdrin Sahiti black gown. The Kosovo-based designer constructed the dress over 10 days, using silk and velvet with an inner layer...

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Adele goes glam in stunning Schiaparelli gown

Adele is saying hello to a new relationship … and some chic couture. In a slideshow post Sunday, the singer stunned in Schiaparelli couture while making things Instagram-official with boyfriend Rich Paul. She marked the major milestone in style, sporting a custom off-the-shoulder black dress featuring white silk taffeta “rosette”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Beyoncé Wears Custom Black Dress for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Movie Premiere

Beyoncé brought her standout style to the premiere of Netflix’s new film, “The Harder They Fall.”. The music icon attended the film premiere Wednesday night in London wearing a custom look by Kosovo-based fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti. The formfitting black dress was designed with silk and velvet and featured a plunging neckline and asymmetric sculptural bustier.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Judith Leiber
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Regina King
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Vogue

Beyoncé Has Found Her Ultimate LBD

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at the BFI London Film Festival last night wearing a jaw-dropping black gown that caused quite the stir in the Vogue office. The velvet strapless dress, featuring a spiked neckline and a cinched-waist bodice, is by the Albanian designer Valdrin Sahiti. Known for his dramatic, figure-skimming creations, Bey’s LBD was custom made for the star – naturally.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Crown Princess Mary stuns in slinky silk gown and diamonds - and wow

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark wowed in her formalwear on Wednesday evening as she stepped out with husband Crown Prince Frederik for a state dinner at Fredensborg Castle. We're officially obsessed with her silk gown, which Mary accessorised with sparkling diamond earrings and glittery clutch bag. A beautiful picture of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Beyoncé Looks Like a Super Spy in This Gorgeous Black Gown

How does every post from Beyoncé somehow look like a movie poster?. Just in time for the premiere of the new James Bond flick No Time to Die, Beyoncé looks like a sort of super spy herself, with the latest series of photos she just posted to her Instagram account. The “Formation” singer was in attendance at the London Film Festival last night with her husband, Jay-Z, and with this look, we're sure it took Beyoncé a lot longer than 45 minutes to get all dressed up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Emma Raducanu dazzles in silver gown at No Time to Die premiere

Stars descended on London to catch the premiere of No Time to Die and among them was tennis superstar Emma Raducanu, fresh from her US Open victory. The tennis ace looked dazzling in a white and silver gown that was cinched at the waist and she paired it with a matching pair of heels. The star accessorised with some beautiful pieces of jewellery from Tiffany's, including a vine tennis bracelet with diamonds.
TENNIS
Cosmopolitan

Beyoncé Looked Radiant in a Black Column Gown at the London Film Festival

Beyoncé honored the London Film Festival with her presence last night and of course shared her own photo shoot of her red carpet look on her Instagram. Bey devoted three grid posts to the curve-hugging, asymmetrical Valdrin Shahiti black column gown she wore at the event. Beyoncé included shots of her and Jay Z in the car together for the event and of her posing like a pro in the classy look.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Kate Middleton Dazzles in a Jenny Packham Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

At the London premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die on Tuesday, there was no chance that Kate Middleton was going to be overshadowed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The royal arrived at Royal Albert Hall in a dazzling Jenny Packham gown with sheer panels and gold sequin detailing, while she accessorized with circular gold earrings by O’nitaa and nude heels by Aquaruzza.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jessica Chastain Stuns in Black Cutout Gown With a Daring Low Back and Satin Platform Sandals for ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Finale Premiere

Jessica Chastain stunned at the “Scenes From a Marriage” special finale screening at the New York Museum of Modern Art on Sunday night. The actress stars as the wife Mira in the HBO limited series about a troubled marriage that starts to drift apart. The program is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries with the same name. Chastain walked the red carpet in Stella McCartney‘s black “Elina” gown featuring a rhinestone-embellished halter neckline and daring low back. Both symmetrical cutout details highlight just below Chastain’s chest with the inner lining of the dress lined in a bold fuchsia. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Is All Dolled Up in the Silkiest Black Gown & Sharply Pointed Pumps

Sofia Richie showed off a glam side to her style this week alongside one of her best friends, Tess Kemper. Kemper herself shared a snap of herself and the media personality on Instagram last night, showing off their dressed-up attire in coordinating black dresses. Richie’s own look featured a silky appeal in a high-neck, slip design with mesh paneling across the collar. From under the hem of the model’s gown peeked out a set of sleek pointed-toe heels in a color-coordinated shade with a patent leather finish. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Kemper (@tkempss) When it comes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Amal Clooney Returned to the Red Carpet with an Elegant Ab Reveal

She joined husband George Clooney at the L.A. premiere of his new movie "The Tender Bar." It's been a minute since Amal and George Clooney stepped out together on the red carpet, and upon their return at The Tender Bar premiere on Sunday night, Amal took her typical elegant style to an edgier place. In the past, the human rights lawyer has gone for looks that are more refined than risqué (dresses in classic silhouettes, stealth-chic power suits), but emerging from quarantine is seemingly a new-fashioned Amal and we are here for it.
CELEBRITIES
