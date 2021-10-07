Aaron Rodgers Responds to Rumors of Him Requesting Trade to Steelers
Aaron Rodgers has the Green Bay Packers rolling with the team winning three consecutive games after losing to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener. But is Rodgers, who has been the Packers' starting quarterback since 2008, ready to join the Pittsburgh Steelers next season? While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers shut down the rumors that he is looking to be traded to the Steelers in 2022 despite recently giving praise to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.popculture.com
