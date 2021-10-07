Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 7:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.6 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.7 feet early Saturday morning before slowly falling next week.