The injuries are mounting and the bye weeks are officially here, so it's time for fantasy football owners to start making some moves. It might seem "early," but we're over a third of the way through the fantasy regular season. If you're falling behind in the standings, you can't wait for your team to magically get it together and start winning. You might have a string of favorable matchups lined up because of bye-week issues for your opponents, but you can't count on that. Chances are, you need to upgrade at least one or two players, so identifying buy-low, sell-high trade targets is important. As always, FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 6 Stock Watch that includes Javonte Williams, DeVonta Smith, Chase Claypool, Myles Gaskin, and Brandon Aiyuk, among others.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO