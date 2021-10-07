CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

All About Princess Beatrice's Wedding Dress Loaned By The Queen

By Joyce Chen
theknot.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany things about Princess Beatrice's wedding to her beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were unconventional. Her stunning vintage wedding gown, though, was a sweet nod to the royal family legacy. The couple first scaled down their May 2020 nuptials (scrapping the original Buckingham Palace reception) and then had to cancel their ceremony altogether due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But Beatrice and Mozzi were not deterred, and managed to find a meaningful way to celebrate their love: with an intimate summer wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, held on July 17, 2020.

www.theknot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's rare £70k engagement ring from Prince Andrew - photos

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson got married on 23 July 1986, after announcing their engagement in March of the same year. The Queen's son Andrew proposed to Sarah with the most magical engagement ring. From its spectacular ruby stone to where it is now, here's everything you need to know…
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie reveals touching wedding gift from Prince Philip

The late Duke of Edinburgh shared a close bond with his eight grandchildren, who have shared some sweet and funny anecdotes about their grandfather in a new BBC One documentary. Princess Eugenie revealed how Prince Philip gave her a touching bespoke handmade painting he had done of a bunch of...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Kristen Stewart Stuns in a Spot-On Replica of Princess Diana's Famous Wedding Dress

The Princess is here! In the trailer for the highly anticipated Princess Diana biopic, Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, we got a glimpse of the actress portraying the late royal on her wedding day around the 1:53 mark. While the movie, which arrives in theatres 5 Nov., focuses on one pivotal weekend in Princess Diana's life — the Christmas holiday where she decided to leave Prince Charles — the clips of her in the wedding dress are likely from a flashback.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Angela Kelly
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Norman Hartnell
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
brides.com

Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana at the Premiere of "No Time to Die"

All eyes were on Kate Middleton yesterday when she arrived at the London premiere of the latest James Bond installment in a stunning sparkling gown alongside Prince William. And not only did her dazzling ensemble turn heads on the No Time to Die red carpet, but it also drew comparisons to a similar dress Princess Diana once wore to a different James Bond premiere.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister Princess#British Royal Family#Uk
Hello Magazine

Pippa Middleton's stunning dress she wore to brother James' wedding is unreal

The wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James was a beautiful affair. The youngest Middleton offspring married Alizée Thevenet on Saturday 11 September, after postponing their wedding day twice due to the pandemic. The beautiful ceremony took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hngn.com

Queen Elizabeth Speaks About Prince Philip For the First Time as Her Majesty Loses Grip on Royal Family Ahead of Platinum

For the first time since Prince Philip's death in April, Queen Elizabeth II has spoken publicly about him. He was 99 years old before he died. The Queen presided over the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, recalling "happy memories" she and Prince Philip made during their visits to Scotland, where the couple, who had been married for 73 years, spent many summers vacationing at their royal residence of Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's mother-of-the-bride outfit at Princess Eugenie's wedding had hidden meaning

Princess Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson was a vision in green when the Queen's granddaughter married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 – and her outfit was very carefully chosen. The Duchess of York ensured she stood out during the ceremony at St. George's Chapel, wearing a vibrant emerald green dress that she reportedly chose for its links to her Irish heritage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Looked Like a Real-Life Elsa at the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

After numerous delays and much anticipation, the latest James Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s last), No Time To Die, finally debuted on at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28. As no major London event would be complete without an appearance by at least one royal, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were all in attendance, showing off their best Bond-approved attire. And while the men of course looked dapper in their 007-inspired tuxedos and KMiddy stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown, we were most excited by the Duchess of Conrwall’s elegant Disney-inspired choice for the premiere.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla was so sick she almost couldn’t marry Prince Charles

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles tied the knot on 9 April 2005, but the ceremony almost didn’t go ahead, as the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles was so sick at the time. According to Vanity Fair, Duchess Camilla was suffering with a serious bout of sinusitis, that meant her...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy