All About Princess Beatrice's Wedding Dress Loaned By The Queen
Many things about Princess Beatrice's wedding to her beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were unconventional. Her stunning vintage wedding gown, though, was a sweet nod to the royal family legacy. The couple first scaled down their May 2020 nuptials (scrapping the original Buckingham Palace reception) and then had to cancel their ceremony altogether due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But Beatrice and Mozzi were not deterred, and managed to find a meaningful way to celebrate their love: with an intimate summer wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, held on July 17, 2020.www.theknot.com
