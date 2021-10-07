CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Internet Wants Letitia Wright Fired From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By Scott Campbell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetitia Wright’s involvement in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has generated excitement and fury one after the other, often in the space of the same week. The actress is once again finding herself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons once more after her reported antivax status was once again widely shared online.

