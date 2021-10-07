The Internet Wants Letitia Wright Fired From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel is ready for a new chapter of Black Panther this November. Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and Juann Cabal (Stormbreaker) are giving fans some of the secret history of Wakanda with Black Panther #1. It's a new day in the fictional nation and T'Challa is back from those wild travels in space. As with most heroes and societies built on secrets, something from the past threatens the stability of Wakanda. There's an agent that needs the help of the Black Panther, and the king will go and answer that bell. T'Challa has been hiding something and he can't risk the larger world finding out about his plan before it launches. Alex Ross has designed an absolutely stunning cover for the first issue. The painterly style lends itself well to this massive group shot of everyone in the Black Panther's orbit. November might be a few weeks away, but that isn't going to stop fans from getting excited about what's to come in this new era.

