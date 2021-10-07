CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookline, MA

Brookline Health Department to host flu clinic

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brookline Health Department will host a flu clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Brookline High School Schluntz Gymnasium, 115 Greenough St. Masks are required. Residents are asked to stay home if they feel ill and wear loose-sleeved clothing for arm access. Families are welcome. Residents should bring a form of ID and health insurance cards. A limited amount of flu mist will be available. There will be no high dose for residents 65 and older.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookline, MA
Government
City
Brookline, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing

Comments / 0

Community Policy