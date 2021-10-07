Brookline Health Department to host flu clinic
The Brookline Health Department will host a flu clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Brookline High School Schluntz Gymnasium, 115 Greenough St. Masks are required. Residents are asked to stay home if they feel ill and wear loose-sleeved clothing for arm access. Families are welcome. Residents should bring a form of ID and health insurance cards. A limited amount of flu mist will be available. There will be no high dose for residents 65 and older.www.wickedlocal.com
Comments / 0