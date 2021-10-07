CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducks News & Rumors: Henrique, Manson & More

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s edition of Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors covers the veterans again (shocker, I know) along with some updates on a pair of Ducks draft picks. The Ducks’ veterans have not been shy about letting their feelings known this offseason. First, it was the end of season interviews. Then, there was the admittedly minuscule uncertainty about whether Ryan Getzlaf would return to the Ducks, and then his subsequent interviews about where he felt the team needed to be and why he decided to stay with the only NHL team he’s ever known. Goaltender John Gibson and defenseman Hampus Lindholm have also voiced their opinions about where they feel that the team needs to be ahead of the 2021-22 season. Now, it’s Adam Henrique’s turn.

Redlands Daily Facts

Ducks forward Adam Henrique determined to put the past in the past

IRVINE — Adam Henrique had a broad smile on his face and a gold medal draped around his neck late one spring night in Riga, Latvia. Redemption had finally arrived, far from home and quite unexpectedly, considering all that had happened to him leading up to the World Championship final.
Jets’ Season Opens with October Mystery and Advantage

The Winnipeg Jets open the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, but the NHL schedule makers seemed to have treated them like the metaphorical middle child and, just like many in the hockey world, accidentally forgot about them. Fortunately for the Jets, those in control of their fate seemed to have taken the stereotypical approach and overcompensated positively to feel better about themselves. In very unusual fashion, the Jets have what can only be considered a weird October. Not one that is a disadvantage, mind you, just very mysterious.
NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Oilers, Flames, Predators, Penguins, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings received bad news when it comes to Jakub Vrana. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have learned that Josh Archibald is dealing with a mysterious illness. What is the latest on contract talks between Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames? Finally, what are the chances the Nashville Predators bring back Mattias Ekholm or the Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang?
Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
