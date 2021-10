Hiking is a fun, exciting, and mostly free way to get some exercise. Some people even plan whole trips focused on hiking famous trails. Hiking is popular because it’s good for you—mentally and physically. A report from 2018 in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine found that hiking may benefit health by providing people with access to natural elements like daylight and fresh air. Some of the great benefits of nature. The researchers also noted that hiking is a low-cost form of physical activity that may also promote physical and emotional health restoration. The same report also found that people tend to burn more calories hiking than from other types of exercise like walking or running because they naturally spent more time engaging in physical activity than they would if they exercised somewhere else like a gym.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO