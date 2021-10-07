CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights News & Rumors: Lehner, Pietrangelo, Stone

By Colton Pankiw
The Hockey Writers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, Robin Lehner dominated all the headlines this past week after calling out the NHL, the NHLPA, and multiple teams for a variety of reasons. In other news, Alex Pietrangelo was one of three players named to Team Canada for the 2022 Winter Olympics. A likely Olympic teammate of his in Mark Stone says he and his team are learning from last season after a shocking and upsetting elimination in the playoffs.

Every NHL Team’s Worst Contract

In the modern NHL, contract and salary cap management may be more critical than ever. With the cap kept flat due to the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams need to be thinking not only about the here and now, but about the long-term implications of any contract they sign. General managers who can minimize bad contracts will likely be the GMs who find the most success.
Knights’ Lehner accuses NHL teams of condoning drug use among players

The NHL has reached out to Robin Lehner to set up an interview after the goaltender made several accusations on social media. Lehner in a series of tweets Saturday said teams give players sedatives and anxiety pills without a doctor's consent and referenced the Philadelphia Flyers and coach Alain Vigneault. He also accused the Buffalo Sabres of mismanaging an ankle injury when he played for them. Lehner claimed to have proof and tweeted at the league and Players' Association that they know how to reach him. The 30-year-old Swede who plays for Vegas said the Golden Knights do not give players those drugs without doctor's orders.
VHN Daily: Pietrangelo to Team Canada; All quiet on Lehner Twitter front

Alex Pietrangelo received some good news as the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman reportedly was informed by Hockey Canada that he has a spot on the roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Bejing, China. According to the Toronto Sun, Pietrangelo was one of three players notified of their roster spots. The others are Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid. Our Dan Kingerski has the story.
10 Golden Knights Predictions for 2021-22 Season

A new NHL season for the Vegas Golden Knights brings a new round of predictions. Now, the last time I did this, my results were admittedly mixed at best. Undeterred, it’s time to get back on that horse and give it another go ahead of the 2021-22 campaign!. Here are...
Robin Lehner has Golden Knights teammates’ support

Robin Lehner can take solace in the fact that no matter what happens with his pending meeting with the NHL regarding his recent Twitter outburst on mental health and drugs, his organization and his teammates have his back. The Golden Knights goaltender remains in the news Monday, 48 hours after...
The Hockey News Podcast: Is Robin Lehner the Hero Hockey Needs?

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:. - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner calls out the NHL on several controversial topics, from distributing drugs to the Buffalo Sabres' handling of injuries. Is what he's doing good for the sport?. - Edmonton...
Fantasy Hockey Preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Are you ready? We’re back to the 82-game regular season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly flopping into an empty pool.
St. Louis Blues’ 2021-22 Season Preview and Predictions

The St. Louis Blues will open their season on Saturday, Oct. 16 versus the Colorado Avalanche. Although the NHL season will begin five days prior to the Blues’ season, they should be ready to go. The team is looking to return to the playoffs and win a series, something they haven’t done over the last two playoff series.
Golden Knights ruin Kraken’s debut

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights earned a victory in their first game in franchise history four years ago. They denied the Seattle Kraken the same accomplishment Tuesday. Max Pacioretty scored twice as the Golden Knights spoiled Seattle’s debut with a 4-3 win. “I think our exhibition schedule was...
Miromanov unable to stick with Golden Knights

Apparently, Daniil Miromanov’s heroics the past 48 hours weren’t enough to keep him in a Golden Knights sweater. Miromanov had scored three goals in the Golden Knights’ last two preseason games against Los Angeles. Saturday, he and 21 others were reassigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL. The...
