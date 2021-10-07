Golden Knights News & Rumors: Lehner, Pietrangelo, Stone
In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, Robin Lehner dominated all the headlines this past week after calling out the NHL, the NHLPA, and multiple teams for a variety of reasons. In other news, Alex Pietrangelo was one of three players named to Team Canada for the 2022 Winter Olympics. A likely Olympic teammate of his in Mark Stone says he and his team are learning from last season after a shocking and upsetting elimination in the playoffs.thehockeywriters.com
