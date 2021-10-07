CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Had Planned to Make a WHAT IF...? Spin-Off Centered on Star-Lord T'Challa

Cover picture for the articleMarvel and Disney+ have another successful series under their belt with the completion of Season 1 of What If…? gracing the streamer this week. The series was great, but episode 2 was made even more special for fans when they realized it was the final performance of Chadwick Boseman in the role of Black Panther. "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" was an excellent episode, but before the loss of Boseman, Marvel had bigger plans for the crossover.

