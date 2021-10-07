Marvel Had Planned to Make a WHAT IF...? Spin-Off Centered on Star-Lord T'Challa

The latest episode of What If…? on Disney+, Marvel Studios' first animated series, showed that the Watcher could do more than watch. SPOILERS follow for What If…?'s eighth episode, "What If... Ultron Won?" The episode imagines a timeline where Ultron defeated the Avengers, eradicated all life on Earth, acquired the Infinity Stones to take his conquest across the universe, and then surprised even the Watcher by becoming aware of the multiverse. Ultron attacks the Watcher, but the Watcher proves capable of standing his ground, materializing armor, and blasting Ultron with energy. Ultron ultimately gets the best of Watcher, but standing up to an Infinity Stones-empowered robot is no easy task. How powerful is the Watcher?

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO