PPD is cracking down on school zone speedsters

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) – Ringgold High School is closed Tuesday because of a threat. In a letter to families, the principal says the school and police learned of a possible threat late Monday night after a tip was reported through Safe 2 Say. The decision was made to close the school and switch to remote learning. The principal says extensive security measures are in place, and as the investigation continues, a person who was implicated in the tip won’t be allowed on school property. “Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of school safety. We want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and/or safety of others,” the letter read.

MONONGAHELA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO