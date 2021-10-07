CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PPD is cracking down on school zone speedsters

By tmurry
 5 days ago

PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram says that maybe people forgot how to drive with COVID-19 shutting down schools most of last year. Pendleton patrol officers are noticing an increase in the number of people who are speeding in school zones. "We've definitely seen an uptick in speed-related issues...

