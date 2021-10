At Fakuma 2021 Friedrichshafen, Germany, in Brabender Technologie will introduce two modular feeders: the twin-screw DDSR20 2.0 (photo) and the single-screw DSR28 2.0. The modular design allows the gearing units on both feeders to be easily and quickly changed and removed and replaced in just a few steps, enabling users to switch between large and small models or from single to twin-screw versions. The screw hopper is located at the front edge of the scale and the screw trough can now easily be removed from the front of the feeder. The company says this has greatly enhanced the feeder accessibility, and end users benefit from the ease and speed of cleaning components that come into ingredient contact.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO