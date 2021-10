Nearly every conversation I find myself in recently involves picking sides. It is as if I am plummeting toward a huge crevasse and I need to decide instantly – do I jump left or right? Liberal or conservative? Community wellness or personal rights? Should my kid play soccer or baseball? Everything is an either-or choice and there is no common ground. That framing reduces our complicated world into a limited-option, multiple choice test. It leaves no room for the nuance and complexities that make us human. But like it or not, we are humans and we lead humans. When we are at our best as leaders, we unite people around a shared goal. Those individuals may not share every single interest but the unifying goal serves as the sweet spot where we all overlap. Our challenge is to protect and expand that shrinking sweet spot. The first step in getting there? Empathy.

