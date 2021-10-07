CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tears for Fears Announce First New Album in 17 Years The Tipping Point

By Rachel DeSantis
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTears for Fears is looking to rule the world once more, this time with a new album — their first in in nearly two decades. The British duo announced Thursday that The Tipping Point, their first new release in 17 years, will hit shelves on Feb. 25, with lyrics that reflect "many of the personal and professional tipping points the pair – and the world – have faced throughout the last 17 years."

