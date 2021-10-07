CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Sales of electric vehicles in Europe will exceed those of conventional ones by 2028 (new survey)

By Maria Gourtsilidou
ceoworld.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore and more consumers are turning to electric cars. Sales of electric cars are expected to skyrocket during 2022. Almost 40% of consumers who plan to buy a new car in 2022 will choose an electric one. This percentage is increased compared to 2020 and 2021. Even those who already have an electric car, 77% say that their next car will also be electric. In total, 50% predict that they will buy a car (electric or with internal combustion engine), an increase of 17% compared to November 2020. In fact, 65% of them say that they will buy one within the next 12 months.

ceoworld.biz

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

In 2021, electric vehicle sales continue to skyrocket

EV sales have exploded, increasing in all three major car markets: China, the United States, and Europe. In the first part of 2021, sales climbed by 160 percent to 2.6 million vehicles year over year, accounting for 26 percent of new vehicle sales worldwide. With 1.1 million electric vehicles delivered in the first half, China remained the world’s largest EV market, accounting for 12 percent of global sales. Electric vehicles have been less popular in the United States. Under 250,000 units were sold, making up only 3% of total sales.
HOCKEY
atlantanews.net

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Remarkable Growth, Top Vendors, Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast by 2027

Electric vehicles (EV) market size can reach USD 25Million by 2027 and is bound to expand at 20% CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2027). The electric vehicle (EV) market is anticipated to grow by US$1,160 Million by 2025 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. The global electric vehicle (EV) market is driven by governments' lucrative benefits and subsidies to car makers. These factors have helped shape the electric vehicle (EV) market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the electric vehicle (EV) market could also face challenges such as high prices of electric vehicles and reduction in subsidies in key regions. The details covered in the electric vehicle (EV) market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Electric vehicle (EV) market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested electric vehicle (EV) market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.
MARKETS
investing.com

3 Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks That Beat Sales in Q3

While the global chip shortage continues to impact Chinese EV companies, the industry has immense long-term growth potential. So, popular Chinese EV stocks NIO Inc. (NIO), XPeng Inc. (XPEV), and Li Auto Inc. (LI), which beat their third-quarter vehicle sales estimates, could be worth watching.Despite the semiconductor chip shortage severely affecting the electric vehicle (EV) industry, EV sales of Chinese companies have gotten a boost due to government subsidies and other preferential policies. In addition, the Chinese government would like 20% of new cars sold to be new energy vehicles by 2025.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Electric Cars#Infrastructure#Mci#Mobility Lens Forecaster
Dallas News

Is America ready for a flood of new electric vehicles?

Whether America is ready or not, a flood of new electric vehicles will soon arrive. Of course, they will add to the many fine electric vehicles, from manufacturers as varied as Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Volvo, Tesla, BMW, Ford and others, already traveling the streets of North Texas. As of September, more than 33,000 electric vehicles were registered in North Texas alone, while statewide there are nearly 100,000 electric vehicles in private use.
CARS
Cheddar News

Tesla China Market Share Declining Despite Record 56K September Deliveries

Gordon L. Johnson, research analyst at GLJ, joined Cheddar to break down the implications of Tesla's 56,000 deliveries in China last month, as the competition begins to heat up in the EV sector. Johnson said despite Tesla delivering on those vehicles, demand "is imploding" for Tesla in China. "Tesla had a brand new model in China in the Model Y SR plus, 20 percent lower-priced than the other Model Ys prior to them launching that model in 3Q, and they lost market share," he added. "BYD surpassed them in BEV sales."
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) pushes Norway electric car sales to yet another record

Tesla (TSLA) had strong deliveries in Norway last month, and it helped the leading EV market to achieve yet another record. Norway has been achieving some incredible levels of EV penetration in the market. With new electric models hitting the market over the last few months, we are seeing a rapid ramp-up.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
sme.org

New Requirements in Electric Vehicles Manufacturing

There is a lot of press and discussion around electric vehicles. Some companies have announced a complete changeover from internal combustion engines to EVs by 2035 or so. This is going to have a profound impact on the manufacturing world as we know it today.
CARS
TravelDailyNews.com

IMEX, MMGY Hills Balfour & MMGY Travel Intelligence Europe to undertake an innovative meetings & convention survey

Leading the way in the future of Europe’s meetings and convention industry, MMGY Hills Balfour and MMGY Travel Intelligence Europe are collaborating with global heavyweight and MICE industry leader, IMEX, to design and field a 2021/22 survey titled ‘A Portrait of European Meetings and Convention Travel: Perspectives from travellers and planning professionals’.
TRAVEL
Best Life

The One Car You Should Never Buy Used, According to 2021 Data

Whether we're taking a trip to the grocery store three miles away or cruising 3,000 miles across the country, many of us depend on our cars to get us to our destinations safely. And while having a reliable car is key, it doesn't have to mean your car has to be shiny and new. Most people in the U.S. actually drive used cars, according to Statista, which reports that 39.3 million used cars were sold in the U.S. in 2020 compared to 14 million new cars.
BUYING CARS
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out This Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

There is a new batch of stimulus money going out this week that will put billions of dollars in people’s accounts. Find out who gets it and what you should know. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy