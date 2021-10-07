Sales of electric vehicles in Europe will exceed those of conventional ones by 2028 (new survey)
More and more consumers are turning to electric cars. Sales of electric cars are expected to skyrocket during 2022. Almost 40% of consumers who plan to buy a new car in 2022 will choose an electric one. This percentage is increased compared to 2020 and 2021. Even those who already have an electric car, 77% say that their next car will also be electric. In total, 50% predict that they will buy a car (electric or with internal combustion engine), an increase of 17% compared to November 2020. In fact, 65% of them say that they will buy one within the next 12 months.ceoworld.biz
Comments / 0