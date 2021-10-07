CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 largest travel companies in the world

By Maria Gourtsilidou
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top ten largest travel companies in the world come from a variety of sectors, including airlines, hotels, cruises and online travel agencies. In this article, their listing is based on their market value using data from the S&P platform IQ. Of course, among the leading companies is Airbnb, which although it entered the New York Stock Exchange in 2020, managed in the last days of September to exceed the capitalization limit of 100 billion dollars. The list also includes large hotel chains such as Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide.

