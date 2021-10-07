Where Does North Dakota Sit As One Of The Most Bullied States?
I write this article with a heavy heart. It's truly a sad situation when your children don't feel safe at school or in any situation for that matter. It was brought to our attention on our station Facebook page that an apparent bullying situation may have led to a suicide case at a North Dakota school this week. We do NOT have confirmation from authorities at this time on that tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to that family and community.cool987fm.com
