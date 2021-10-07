CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Projection Show To Return With New Mulan Sequence

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheme Park entertainment is making a comeback at Walt Disney World! Magic Kingdom’s Casey’s Corner Pianist and “Let the Magic Begin” have returned. Over at EPCOT, Sergio and Matsuriza Drummers have returned. Even Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting in on the action with the new “Disney Kitetails” daytime entertainment. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is no exception as they prepare to welcome back Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular later this year. While we have yet to see the return of fireworks to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we have enjoyed the return of the “Wonderful World of Animation” projection show which resumed this past summer. Now, we’ve learned another project show, “Disney Movie Magic”, will be making a return very soon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – boasting a NEW sequence featuring Mulan!

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 0

Related
dapsmagic.com

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson Dies at 111

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson has passed away at the age of 111. In a post on Twitter, Disney Executive Chairmain shared the news. Thompson started her career at Disney working in the Ink & Paint department on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She would go on to work on nearly every Disney animated film up through The Rescuers before retiring in 1975.
CELEBRITIES
yourmileagemayvary.net

How To See Disney World’s 2 New Fireworks Shows, For Free

Walt Disney World is turning 50 years old this Friday. They originally had a whole lot of things on the docket to celebrate the milestone anniversary, but the COVID pandemic put the kibosh on a lot of it, as a cost-saving measure. That being said, a bunch of stuff is still happening.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Disney Is Giving Away a Free Vacation & $500 Merch Credit

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration is in full swing! The celebrations in honor of 50 years of magic-making kicked off on October 1, 2021, and the fun is continuing for a full 18-months. New experiences are wowing Guests such as new nighttime spectaculars including Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. Disney’s Animal Kingdom has gotten in on the fun with Disney KiteTails. Plus, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is welcoming back a nighttime projection called Disney Movie Magic. With all the excitement, it’s no wonder Disney fans are flocking to the Parks! What’s more exciting than a vacation to Walt Disney World? How about a FREE vacation or a chance at a $500 merchandise credit? A special Disney World sweepstakes is underway! Check out the details below.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Bay News 9

Disney Enchantment: What to expect from Magic Kingdom’s new nighttime show

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World, as part of its 50th anniversary celebration, is adding a new nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom. The new Magic Kingdom nighttime spectacular officially debuts Friday. "Disney Enchantment" is part of Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration. It will feature fireworks, lasers and projections on Main Street...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom Starbucks Tumblers Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. All four Walt Disney World theme parks have new vintage-style Starbucks tumblers now available. We already found Magic Kingdom and EPCOT’s tumblers, now we’ve found Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s. Disney’s Hollywood Studios Starbucks Tumbler...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Park#Walt Disney World#Matsuriza Drummers#Hollywood Studios
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New White 50th Anniversary Balloon Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While Magic Kingdom has its own EARidescent blue 50th anniversary balloon, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has a white version. The balloon has a transparent EARidescent exterior. The Mickey balloon in the center is white with the 50th anniversary...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Pocket-lint.com

Disney+'s new 'The Book of Boba Fett' Star Wars show gets a premiere date

(Pocket-lint) - Disney has announced a release date for The Book of Boba Fett, a new Star Wars show all about the legendary bounty hunter. It will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on 29 December 2021. A post-credits scene during the season two finale of The Mandalorian actually revealed...
TV & VIDEOS
WDW News Today

REVIEW: 50th Celebration Sandwich Cookie Pays Homage to Park Icons Past and Present at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, there have been merchandise releases, new experiences, and most of all, tasty treats. So far today, we’ve had a hand-dipped Mickey Premium Bar, a nostalgic lunch of Mr. Toad items, churros, brownies with birthday cake mousse, sweet drinks, cupcakes, and more. Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a new 50th anniversary sandwich cookie celebrates the park’s history with its main icons over the years. We grabbed this cookie from Rosie’s All-American Diner.
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9/30/2021 (New Vault Collection Merchandise, Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade, ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Pre-Show, and More)

Only one day until “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” begins. It is crunch time here at Walt Disney World Resort, and we are ready to celebrate. Let’s take a look through the resort to see the last minute preparations. We found a new jacket at Main Street Cinema in Magic...
LIFESTYLE
piratesandprincesses.net

REVIEW: Shrimp Tacos at the ABC Commissary in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

When speaking about food options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the past, it was possibly disheartening. Nevertheless, with the addition of some new lands, the counter service options have improved. One of the standard dining options to ridicule previously was ABC Commissary. The food at this location has been average at best. Often when they find a menu item that works, they modify it and move it to another location.
RESTAURANTS
SFGate

Mishaps plague Disney World's new KiteTails show

Things have not gone smoothly for Disney World's new KiteTails show, which has encountered problem after problem since premiering last week. The first incident occurred during Thursday's preview shows at Disney's Animal Kingdom. During the "The Lion King" KiteTails performance, a jet ski flipped over and the show was immediately canceled. Luckily, later video of the accident shows the performers on the jet ski swimming out and hopping back aboard.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy