Disney’s Hollywood Studios Projection Show To Return With New Mulan Sequence

Theme Park entertainment is making a comeback at Walt Disney World! Magic Kingdom’s Casey’s Corner Pianist and “Let the Magic Begin” have returned. Over at EPCOT, Sergio and Matsuriza Drummers have returned. Even Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting in on the action with the new “Disney Kitetails” daytime entertainment. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is no exception as they prepare to welcome back Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular later this year. While we have yet to see the return of fireworks to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we have enjoyed the return of the “Wonderful World of Animation” projection show which resumed this past summer. Now, we’ve learned another project show, “Disney Movie Magic”, will be making a return very soon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – boasting a NEW sequence featuring Mulan!