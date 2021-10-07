Windsor High diver is one of the best in the state

Buy Now Bulkeley at Windsor girls swimming, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021,at Windsor High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

WINDSOR — Adriana Mieses-Sanchez had never stepped foot on a diving board when she joined the Windsor High swimming and diving team as a freshman in 2018.

Three years later, the senior has developed into one of the top divers in the state, earning a spot on the swim team at West Florida University in Pensacola, Florida.

“I've only been diving for a few years, so to commit to a school for diving is amazing,” Mieses-Sanchez said. “I’m super excited, because I've been working hard to keep my grades up and get better at my dives. I'm happy that my hard work paid off.”

Mieses-Sanchez began competing in gymnastics as a toddler and stayed with the sport for 13 years before taking up diving.

Mieses-Sanchez struggled in preseason practice but was a quick learner and qualified for the Class L state meet at the end of her freshman season. She finished 21st with a score of 281.10 over 11 dives.

“She didn't do a dive very well and didn't get a good score at states,” Windsor coach Ericka Fangiullo said. “But it was a good learning experience.”

At Fangiullo’s urging, Mieses-Sanchez joined Rip-a Dive, a club team in Hartford, where she worked on her consistency and added more difficult dives to her repertoire in the spring in summer.

Mieses-Sanchez placed fourth in the Class L meet as a sophomore (370.70). At the State Open, she posted a seventh-place finish, earning 448.62 points over 11 dives.

The state and open meets were canceled in Mieses-Sanchez’s junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she set the school diving record three times and won the event at the CCC North championships.

“You start with getting the fundamentals down, then when you get that down, it's increasing the difficulty of your dives,” Fangiullo said. “Once you increase the difficulty, it's all about your consistency. Consistency in your approach, consistency in the air, and consistency in your entries. That's where we are now. Her difficulty is higher, she's more consistent, and she's getting more height on her dives, which will get her higher scores. That's where I've seen the growth as she's gotten older.”

In April, Mieses-Sanchez emailed the diving coaches at the University of South Carolina, University of California-San Diego, and the University of West Florida, and received immediate interest from Barbara Parker at UWF.

Mieses-Sanchez took an official visit to the UWF campus from Sept. 10-12 and made a verbal commitment to the program shortly after. She plans to sign her National Letter of Intent in November.

“I flew down and watched the team practice and stay on campus with them,” Mieses-Sanchez said. “I saw their dry land training, their water practices, all of it. I really want to major in marine biology and minor in environmental science. West Florida had what I was looking for academically and athletically. They have a really good academic program for what I want to go into plus a really good diving team. The coach helped me set up meetings with advisors and showed me around campus and made sure I understood what the college had to offer. To get this opportunity is amazing.”