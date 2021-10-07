CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pompano Beach, FL

“Intentionally causing traffic jams”: Angry motorists trash city’s plan to slow down traffic at Atlantic and Dixie intersection

By The New Pelican Newspaper
NewPelican
NewPelican
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pompano Beach – City officials describe their Atlantic Boulevard and Dixie Highway Streetscape Project with words like “progress,” “transformative” and “walkable.”. On social media, angry motorists describe it as “garbage,” “completely moronic” and “a total nightmare.”. “Brilliant idea. Now traffic backs up over the train tracks leaving people stuck on...

www.newpelican.com

Comments / 7

Leslie P
5d ago

This has been a total nightmare for all involved. It has caused chaos on the days I work in Pompano. Please admit this is a bad idea and fix it! It’s a hazard!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NewPelican

Studies for Coastal Link commuter rail underway; most issues undecided

The Florida Department of Transportation [FDOT] and Broward County are collaborating on a project to build the Tri-Rail Coastal Link, 27 miles of commuter rail service along the Florida East Coast Railroad connecting Deerfield Beach to Aventura. Six commuter rail stations are being proposed and last month the public, at two virtual workshops and one in-person event, was asked for comments.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

NewPelican

Pompano Beach, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Y

 https://www.newpelican.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy