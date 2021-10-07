“Intentionally causing traffic jams”: Angry motorists trash city’s plan to slow down traffic at Atlantic and Dixie intersection
Pompano Beach – City officials describe their Atlantic Boulevard and Dixie Highway Streetscape Project with words like “progress,” “transformative” and “walkable.”. On social media, angry motorists describe it as “garbage,” “completely moronic” and “a total nightmare.”. “Brilliant idea. Now traffic backs up over the train tracks leaving people stuck on...www.newpelican.com
Comments / 7