Family Night at Parkhurst Park introduces CORE communication boards in county playgrounds
When the ability to communicate basic needs or desires is a challenge, it’s a really big challenge. Not just for the one struggling to express a need, but also for the one who wants to understand. Special education teachers with the Branch Intermediate School District know this wanted to pave the way for easier communication for their students and anyone with the challenge.www.thedailyreporter.com
