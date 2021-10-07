CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 5 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Eagles

By Will Bryan
Carolina Panthers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina Panthers (3-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC. Carolina is 5-7 all-time against Philadelphia, posting a 2-3 record at home all-time. Current Streak: Panthers W1. Last matchup: Carolina won 21-17 in Philadelphia in 2018, overcoming a 17-0 deficit in the fourth quarter. Six of...

www.panthers.com

Donte Jackson
Devonta Smith
