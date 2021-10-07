Weight Gain A Concern During Pandemic
People have been gaining weight during the pandemic. A new study from the American Pyschology Association shows that 61% of American adults experienced undesired weight changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC has conducted their own studies and it shows that this hasn’t just affected adults. 432,302 American children aged 2-19 found significant increases in body mass index rates have occurred. Younger school-aged children experienced the largest increases.taylorvilledailynews.com
