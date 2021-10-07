CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Weight Gain A Concern During Pandemic

By Leroy Kleimola
taylorvilledailynews.com
 6 days ago

People have been gaining weight during the pandemic. A new study from the American Pyschology Association shows that 61% of American adults experienced undesired weight changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC has conducted their own studies and it shows that this hasn’t just affected adults. 432,302 American children aged 2-19 found significant increases in body mass index rates have occurred. Younger school-aged children experienced the largest increases.

taylorvilledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
thedoctorstv.com

Add Folates to Your Diet to Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

Psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major and plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon both lost their mothers to Alzheimer’s disease. A new study shows that patients with Alzheimer’s have lower levels of folates in their bodies. Could adding more to your diet help protect you? Find out!. Why Are So Many People Quitting...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
osfhealthcare.org

Throughout the pandemic, people have jokingly said they gained the “COVID 19” when talking about weight gain over the last year and a half. In fact,

The American Psychology Association (APA) found 61% of American adults experienced undesired weight changes during the pandemic. Recently, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found the issue of pandemic weight gain isn’t just an adult problem. A CDC study of 432,302 American kids aged 2-19 found significant increases in body mass index (BMI) rates have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the data, younger school-aged children experienced the largest increases.
PONTIAC, IL
Coeur d'Alene Press

ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Adrenals and Thyroid: Answers to fatigue and weight gain

Fatigue and weight gain are two of the most often discussed issues related to health. Many come in with pre-conceived ideas of what is contributing, but often it tends to be one or two reasons such as lack of exercise and/or poor diet. But both conditions rarely are the result of just one or two simple things. If that were the case, we wouldn’t have an epidemic of both — obesity and fatigue. Both tend to be complex, and both have common denominators — adrenal and thyroid function issues. While there are many more reasons than just those two (we’ll discuss a few more), these tend to be pivotal in eliminating these conditions.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
wbrc.com

Binge drinking up during the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drinking alcohol to excess has become more common over the course of the pandemic. A new study from alcoholrehab.com found 1 in 5 Alabamians admit to getting blackout drunk regularly in a survey of 3,000 people. Binge drinking is considered 4 or 5 drinks in less...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
psychologytoday.com

Overcome the "COVID 15" Weight Gain Woes

It's not what you're eating, but what's eating at you. Research shows COVID stress increased unwanted weight gain. Mindful eating helps you learn to eat moderately. In college, there is the "Freshman 15," the amount of weight gained from eating dormitory food. Today, we have the "COVID 15." In fact,...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Gain Weight#Gaining Weight#Childhood Obesity#Exercise#American#Cdc#Osf Healthcare
contagionlive.com

Determining Weight Gain on ART Therapy

Investigators wanted to understand this phenomenon with a group of antiretroviral (ART) naïve people with HIV (PWH). Initiation of ART therapy is associated with weight gain, and with it come concerns related to this side effect. In a study presented virtually at IDWeek, investigators wanted to study the factors associated...
FITNESS
IFLScience

Ten Small Changes You Can Make Today To Prevent Weight Gain

Between the ages of 20 and 55, most adults gain between 0.5 and 1kg a year, which could see some people become overweight or obese over time. This weight gain isn’t usually the result of overeating large amounts of food. Instead, it’s usually caused by eating a small amount – around 100-200 extra calories – more than is needed each day.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Conversation U.S.

If you want to support the health and wellness of kids, stop focusing on their weight

Since the pandemic started, people of all ages have gained weight. At the same time, the rate at which youth and young adults are seeking treatment for eating disorders, particularly anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorder, has increased. While the reasons for these changes are complex, pandemic-related stress and weight bias – the belief that a thin body is good and healthy, while a large body is bad and unhealthy – are prominent contributors. As researchers who study health behaviors and are also parents of young children, we often see health research and health initiatives that place a disproportionate emphasis...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
EatThis

8 Best Ways to Avoid Fall Weight Gain, According to Experts

As soon as October hits, our calendars become booked with holiday events, football games, and scary movie-watch parties for the rest of the fall season. And although this is a fun time of year, it can bring new opportunities for weight gain and veering away from our health goals. Now,...
WEIGHT LOSS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Medications, Surgery May Help Obesity-Related High Blood Pressure in Lieu of Diet, Exercise

The national guidelines recommend a heart-healthy diet to help manage weight and control blood pressure, while also emphasizing dietary patterns rather than individual foods and nutrients. A new American Heart Association (AHA) guidance states that weight-loss medications and surgical procedures are promising for reducing the long-term effects of high blood...
FITNESS
wfxrtv.com

Teaching stresses during pandemic

Former Radford Highlanders women's basketball player Yvette "Pebbles" Smith looks to slam dunk breast cancer. The secret to success in life could be found through fishing. Blacksburg business ready for the arrival of the Fighting Irish. Former Radford Highlanders women's basketball player Yvette "Pebbles" Smith looks to slam dunk breast...
PUBLIC HEALTH
myrtlebeachsc.com

4 Hidden Causes Of Weight Gain

If you have been putting on weight recently, and you are not really sure why, then there might be many reasons it is happening. It is worth being aware of as many of the possible causes as possible, as there are indeed many which you might be suffering from, possibly without even knowing it. In this post, we are going to look specifically at four of the hidden causes of weight gain that you should be aware of. These are the kinds of things that can happen for anyone, so it’s worth knowing as much about them as possible.
FITNESS
Washington Times-Herald

Child immunizations fall during the pandemic

The pandemic has had an adverse effect on the number of children receiving required and recommended immunizations. The Indiana Youth Institute’s 2021 Kids Count Data Book said a drop in childhood immunizations followed the national emergency declaration for COVID-19 in 2020. Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho body image activist unpacks the pandemic, body image and weight stigma

Day-to-day life has seen some huge changes over the past 18 months. Maybe we’ve also seem some changes in ourselves—maybe our hair has gotten longer, maybe we wear sweats more than jeans. And: maybe our bodies have changed. Idaho Matters is joined by body image activist Amy Pence-Brown to help...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy