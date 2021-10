Whataburger is known for the A-frame, orange and white-topped building we all know and love. So when I drove by the one in Lubbock located at 50th and Utica, I got concerned. Workers were painting over the orange and white roof. While it looks like it's going to be gold, we did some digging to find out what the heck is really going on.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO