During the pandemic, a lot of school districts loaned laptops, tablets or other devices to students who didn’t have their own. And many of those schools installed software on the devices that can track what a student is searching for and looking at. School administrators say they need to monitor students this way so they can flag a kid who is in trouble. Like maybe they’re Googling certain words that might indicate they are thinking about harming themselves.

EDUCATION ・ 10 HOURS AGO