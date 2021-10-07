CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Springs, IA

College Springs man arrested on Nodaway County Missouri Capias Warrant

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(College Springs) A College Springs man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies were called to 712 Iowa Avenue in College Springs for a family disturbance. During the investigation, Steven Dean Lundvall, 49, was arrested on a Nodaway County Missouri Capias warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of DWI and Resisting / Interfering with Arrest for a Felony.

Lundvall was transported to the Page County Jail on no bond pending extradition hearings for transfer to Missouri.

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

