The current blockchain boom is being compared to the early days of the internet. If that comparison turns out to be true, the blockchain networks and systems present today are at a level of development akin to what was around when MySQL, one of the world’s most used open-source database systems, first debuted in 1995. Considering MySQL’s end-users currently include Facebook, Twitter, and Wikipedia, this bodes well for the ideas yet to be born on new advancements in infrastructure that can support the projects of the future.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO