‘Transformers’ Reveals First Look at ‘Rise of the Beasts’ Vehicles

Sexy Beasts came to Netflix in the midst of our fever dream of the pandemic and gave so many of us questions about reality dating competitions and the idea of beauty. Mainly because the contestants would show up in outlandish masks and try and find love with each other and it was a disaster and a joy mixed together. Now, in a trailer for Season 2, we get our first glimpse at more dates and more people pretending to be animals to try and find love. Season 2 will premiere with six new episodes on October 7.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO