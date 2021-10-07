CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Transformers’ Reveals First Look at ‘Rise of the Beasts’ Vehicles

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
The Autobots are once again ready to transform and roll out. Production is well underway on the next Transformers movie, dubbed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and obviously inspired by the ’90s television series Beast Wars: Transformers. We haven’t seen any of the Maximals yet, but the official Transformers Instagram account and director Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) have unveiled the first photos of the more traditional Autobots and Terrorcons casts.

