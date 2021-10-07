CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only Shell, Ecopetrol place bids in disappointing Brazilian oil round

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil failed to sell off exploration and production rights in the most promising offshore oil blocks up for sale on Thursday, as its first oil auction since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic brought just 37.1 million reais ($6.7 million) into state coffers. In total, there...

investing.com

BP and Royal Dutch Shell continue to benefit from elevated oil prices

Investing.com – Oil titans BP and Royal Dutch Shell were both trading higher on Tuesday as elevated oil prices continue to support the shares. The two companies have traded higher for ten of the last 11 trading days. Energy prices have been rising and yesterday’s OPEC+ meeting gave propelled both...
The Guardian

Nigerians could see justice over Shell oil spills after six decades

Chief Patricia Ogbonnaya walks through her Nigerian farm on a July afternoon, a light drizzle coating her umbrella while she examines what should have been ripe fruit trees and thriving fish ponds. She points to dark stains on tree trunks that stop abruptly at the same level across her land. “That’s how high the oil reached during the flood,” she says touching the bark, her hand coming away with sticky residue.
Dallas News

Permian Basin roars back to life as oil prices top $80 a barrel

Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks. Only this time, the surge is being driven by private operators, rather than the publicly traded companies that fueled...
The Independent

Mexico presents plan to shutter private power plants

Mexico’s president presented details on Monday of a proposal that is likely to squeeze out hundreds of private power generating plants and may provoke complaints under the Mexico-U.S.-Canada free trade accord known as the USMCA The constitutional reform presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan declares “illegal” another 239 private plants that sell energy direct to corporate clients in Mexico It also would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying schemes, often affecting foreign companies.It puts private natural gas plants...
The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
The Guardian

China singling out Australian coal is a sign of their influence on global energy markets

Energy markets are a hot topic now with gas prices going vertical in Europe and coal prices breaking all-time highs. There have been numerous hypotheses lodged online blaming some very plausible causes including reduced gas storage and nuclear and some where the causal link appears to be missing, like renewables. Renewables are variable, but without them Europe would undoubtedly need more gas and be in more strife.
investing.com

China coal imports surge, prices hit record as floods add to energy woes

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's coal imports surged 76% in September as power plants scrambled for fuel to ease a power crunch that is pushing domestic coal prices to record highs and disrupting business activity in the world's second-largest economy. Flooding in a key coal producing province has worsened the supply...
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bites:’ ITD places at ‘roadeo,’ seeks public input, Shell expands biofuel

The Dutch multinational oil and gas company Royal Dutch Shell PLC, better known as Shell, announced Sept. 29 that it will build a biogas facility in Wendell. The plant will produce a product called renewable natural gas (RNG) using the manure from Bettencourt Dairies LLC, a family-run farm business owned and operated by three generations of the Bettencourt family. The RNG plant will be physically co-located at the farm.
investing.com

Oil-Sensitive Currencies Get a Bigger Boost With Crude Above $80

(Bloomberg) -- The Canadian dollar , Norwegian krone , and Russian ruble have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the sprint up in oil prices since August. The good news for investors betting on these currencies is that their sensitivity to the price of crude increases when oil trades between $80 and $100 per barrel.
investing.com

MobiKwik Turns Unicorn Ahead of Its IPO

Investing.com -- Ahead of its IPO, the digital payment company MobiKwik becomes the 33rd unicorn of this year, its valuation crossing the $1 billion mark. The development comes after the head of former Blackstone (NYSE: BX ) India, Mathew Cyriac led a secondary sale of shares, wherein the employees of the fintech (MobiKwik) exercised their employee stock ownership plan, ESOP.
investing.com

SA Markets Closed Red Yesterday, S&P 500 Fell well DJIA Declined

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, as investors reacted to a weaker jobs data from the US, thus further indicating towards a potential delay in the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) tapering program. Real estate property stocks, Attacq (JO:ATTJ), Emira Property Fund (JO:EMIJ) and Capital & Counties Properties shed...
investing.com

LVMH Rises as Demand for Luxury Stays Sticky

Investing.com – LVMH stock (PA:LVMH) traded more than 2% higher in Paris as sustained high demand for luxury helped the French group go past the estimates for the third quarter. The fashion and leather goods business division, owner of brands such as Louis Vuitton and Kenzo, reached record levels over...
AFP

Chile opposition moves to impeach Pinera over Pandora Papers claims

Chile's opposition on Wednesday moved to impeach the country's president, Sebastian Pinera, for the controversial sale of a mining company through a firm owned by his children, which appeared in the Pandora Papers leaks, a congressman said. Pinera used "his office for personal business" said congressman Tomas Hirsch when presenting the accusation in the lower house of Congress, the first step in the impeachment process that could last for several weeks. The move comes after the Chilean public prosecutor's office opened an investigation on October 8 into the claims surrounding the sale in 2010, during Pinera's first term in office, of the Dominga mining company. That investigation was prompted by the Pandora Papers leaks, a vast trove of reports on the hidden wealth of world leaders researched by the International Consortium of Journalists (ICIJ).
KREX

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set […]
