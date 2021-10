In Valparaiso, Valpo Parks announces their 3rd annual Halloween Howl Run on Sunday October 24th that includes a new dog walk this year. The parks department says the event at Creekside Trails features a 5K course on rolling hills, a 2K fun run/walk, and new this year a dog-friendly three-quarter mile course. Register by Saturday October 9th to guarantee shirt size and pet bandana. Here’s a link for more details.