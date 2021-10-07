CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to jump as optimism builds for a debt celling deal. Dow futures rose 300 points Thursday as Democratic senators signaled they were receptive to a debt ceiling offer from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that would allow an emergency increase into December. Optimism about a possible deal swung Wall Street from sharp early Wednesday losses to modest gains at the close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. All three benchmarks were tracking Thursday for three-session winning streaks after October started off with sharp back-and-forth losses and gains.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

There's an undeniable correlation between earnings growth and stock price appreciation. Pinterest's gross profit is growing faster than revenue and faster than its stock price, which suggests this company can still beat the market. Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
George Soros
Person
Joe Biden
MarketWatch

Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

U.S. stock markets turned south Monday afternoon, with early, modest gains fizzling, amid selling in financials and communication services . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading about 115 points lower, or 0.3%, at 34,630, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% lower at 4,380, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1% at 14,560. All three benchmarks had been showing modest gains earlier in the session. The Treasury is closed in observance of Columbus Day in the U.S.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Consumers are always going to respond to improved ways to spend and manage their money. The global semiconductor shortage hurts broadly, but chip suppliers are enjoying incredible growth. The rise of solar power isn't cyclical or tethered to the economy, and cost parity is within reach. The stock market may...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Fall Slightly Ahead of Earnings and Inflation Report

U.S. stock futures fell slightly in overnight trading on Tuesday as investors anticipate the start of earnings season and a new inflation report. Dow futures fell 56 points. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.36%. On Tuesday, the major averages fell for the third straight session....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soros Fund Management#Senate Gop#Dow#Money Report#Democratic#Gop#Treasury#The Labor Department#Adp#Dems#Democrats#Capitol Hill#Republican#Covid
MarketWatch

The stock market closed lower Tuesday, logging another intraday reversal and a 3rd straight fall for the longest skid in 3 weeks

U.S. stocks finished lower Tuesday, with the main indexes erasing early modest gains to close lower for the third straight decline for the three main equity benchmarks, ahead of the unofficial start of third-quarter results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.3%, the S&P 500 index declined 0.2% to 4,350, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% to 14,465. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index , however, was headed for a close in positive territory, up 0.4%. Markets have been choppy amid concerns about slowing growth here and abroad and worries that inflation...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
United Airlines
MarketWatch

Stocks open mixed, struggle for direction as earnings season looms

U.S. stocks were off to a mixed start Monday, struggling for direction in what's expected to be a holiday-thinned session as investors look ahead to earnings season kicking off in earnest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was off 0.1% at 4,384.54. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3% to 14,530.78. The Treasury market was closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

The Trade Desk has a history of roaring back after a downturn. StoneCo may have already hit rock bottom. Cloudflare is riding the tailwinds of cloud computing. Tech stocks have taken a bit of a beating recently as the Nasdaq has fallen faster than the broader market. This tech-heavy index is only down single digits from its high, but it could go lower. Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. We asked three Fool contributors what stock they would buy without hesitation if the market decides to pull back even more in October. They came up with The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow ends nearly 250 points lower as investors prepare for earnings

Stocks gave up early gains to finish lower Monday, slumping as investors await the kickoff of earnings season, as well as economic data due later this week on inflation and retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 249 points, or 0.7%, to end near 34,497, while the S&P 500 lost around 30 points, or 0.7%, to close near 4,361. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 93 points, or 0.6%, finishing near 14,486.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Zuora stock rallies after Needham upgrade

Shares of Zuora Inc. are up 3.4% in premarket trading Monday after Needham analyst Joshua Reilly assumed coverage of the software stock from a colleague and upgraded it to buy, setting a $24 price target. "We believe Zuora will accelerate billings growth thanks to changes to its go-to-market and product strategy," he wrote. Zuora saw 28% growth in subscription billings in its fiscal second quarter, up from 21% in the fiscal first quarter, which suggests to Reilly that the company is having success with recent changes it's enacted. "We believe key changes to the [go-to-market] organization including a partner first strategy and focus on 'strategic land and expand' are resonating with customers and leading to improved sales metrics," Reilly wrote. Zuora shares have gained 19.5% so far this year, as the S&P 500 has risen 16.9%.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks to Pick Up if You Have $100 to Spare

In a time of high market volatility, penny stocks may not seem like the best place to invest. Many risky picks that performed well earlier this year have tanked. However, as these names decline, plenty may still be worth rolling the dice on. Why? Well, some of these low-priced stocks...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy