Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/7/21: Chris Taylor, Ty France, and Jayce Tingler

By Anders Jorstad
Lookout Landing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning folks! Let’s get your Thursday going with some links. Former Mariner Chris Taylor bashed a walk-off homer to push the Dodgers past the Cardinals in the National League wild card game. In Mariners news... Ty France might just win the Gold Glove this year. Around the league... The...

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/3/21: Kyle Seager, Andrés Muñoz, and Playoff Fever

Game 162...let’s do this thing. Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times wrote about Kyle Seager’s likely final homestand and the legacy he leaves behind. The Mariners reinstated reliever Andrés Muñoz from the 60-day injured list, giving him the chance to make his M’s debut in the final game of the season.
BASEBALL
chatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/29/21: Julio Rodríguez, Jacob deGrom, and Shohei Ohtani

The Mariners announced the winners of the annual minor league awards. The Mariners’ streak against the A’s has entered historic territory. The @Mariners have now won 11 straight games against the A's. That's the longest winning streak in MLB history against an opponent that was 10+ games over .500 entering...
MLB
chatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/4/21: Kyle Seager, Max Muncy, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Good morning all. I hope everyone has had some time to at least partially process the events of yesterday. As a fan that has never been alive to see a Mariners playoff game, yesterday’s game 162 was the most important one I’ve ever been able to witness. I was shaking from a combination of excitement and nervousness from the moment it started. This team, these players, this season, these fans- they are so special. It was incredible to see the city rally around our team, selling out the stadium and bringing the noise for every single pitch. I have never seen anything like it.
BASEBALL
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/6/21: AL Wild Card Game, Antonio Senzatela, and C.J. Cron

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! Let’s get you caught up on what happened around baseball yesterday. The Yankees’ season ended unceremoniously in a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Red Sox in Fenway Park at the American League wild card game. Heads will likely roll in the Bronx this winter as the front office searches for answers to their 12-year World Series drought.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Another "Maybe Next Year" Kind of Year

"I’m wearing this for you," my coworker stopped to tell me Friday morning, apprehensively showing off his early 2000s Mariners jersey. It was the day the Mariners would start the critical series against the Angels for a playoff push that had been dormant for twenty some years. Explaining that he broke a promise he had made not to wear a Mariners jersey until they made the playoffs, he figured this was the closest thing to it. I had called on everyone Thursday evening to back the Ms during the weekend series and show their support. A great number rolled in the door the next morning with jerseys, shirts, and sweatshirts. If not Mariners-specific swag, there was a lot of teal, blue, yellow, and navy threads. The Astros shirt that snuck through the door was quickly rectified with the delivery of a dress code infraction notice drafted up by a colleague and a spare t-shirt. And yes, he did indeed change his shirt.
SEATTLE, WA
Lookout Landing

An offseason trade you’ll think is insane... but isn’t.

It’s been a difficult two years for Mariners first baseman Evan White. There’s no question about that. Just 23 months removed from signing a six-year, $24 million deal with Seattle, White has struggled with on-field performance and injury. Over 279 plate appearances across two seasons, White is slashing .165/.235/.308. But make no mistake, White still has plenty of value within the industry.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/11/21: Christian Vazquez, Justin Dunn, and OL Reign

With a walk-off two-run home run in the 13th inning by catcher Christian Vazquez, the Boston Red Sox have taken a 2-1 lead in the ALDS. The Tampa Bay Rays were on pace to take the lead in the top of the 13th after a drive from Kevin Kiermaier to deep center, but the ball bounced off the wall and then hit Hunter Renfroe before ending up in the bullpen. Since the hit was ruled a ground-rule double, Yandy Diaz was held at third and no runs were scored.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB

