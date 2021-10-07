Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/7/21: Chris Taylor, Ty France, and Jayce Tingler

"I’m wearing this for you," my coworker stopped to tell me Friday morning, apprehensively showing off his early 2000s Mariners jersey. It was the day the Mariners would start the critical series against the Angels for a playoff push that had been dormant for twenty some years. Explaining that he broke a promise he had made not to wear a Mariners jersey until they made the playoffs, he figured this was the closest thing to it. I had called on everyone Thursday evening to back the Ms during the weekend series and show their support. A great number rolled in the door the next morning with jerseys, shirts, and sweatshirts. If not Mariners-specific swag, there was a lot of teal, blue, yellow, and navy threads. The Astros shirt that snuck through the door was quickly rectified with the delivery of a dress code infraction notice drafted up by a colleague and a spare t-shirt. And yes, he did indeed change his shirt.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO