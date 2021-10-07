CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Twitch resets stream keys as investigation into breach continues

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qHDt_0cK71eyt00

Yesterday wasn’t a great day for Twitch or its streamers. Early in the day, we learned that Twitch had allegedly suffered a massive leak that exposed a ton of information about the site and those who stream on it. Later in the day, Twitch confirmed that a breach did indeed happen but didn’t comment on its extent. Now the company is back with an update, revealing that it has reset users’ stream keys just to be safe.

This was revealed overnight in a pair of updates to the Twitch blog. In the first one, Twitch explains that “some data was exposed to the internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party.” Twitch went on to say that while it’s still investigating the breach, it has no indication that login credentials were exposed.

Though Twitch is continuing to investigate on that front, the company did confidently state that full credit card numbers weren’t exposed as they are not stored on Twitch. So, while we still don’t know for sure if login credentials were leaked, at least we know that credit card information is safe.

In an update published a few hours later, Twitch announced that it has reset all stream keys “out of an abundance of caution.” Twitch says that streamers can find their new stream keys in their Twitch dashboard settings, though streamers using Twitch Studio, Streamlabs, Xbox, PlayStation, or the Twitch Mobile App to stream shouldn’t need to take any action for their new stream keys to work. Likewise, streamers using OBS don’t need to take any action if their Twitch accounts are linked to OBS, but if not, they’ll need to copy their new stream keys from the dashboard and paste them into OBS before they can start streaming.

While these updates have good information in them, the extent of this breach is still unconfirmed. Yesterday’s report suggested that a ton of Twitch data had been leaked with more supposedly on the way, so until we hear more from Twitch, resetting passwords and turning on two-factor authentication are definitely good ideas. We’ll let you know when Twitch shares more, so stay tuned.

Comments / 0

Related
neworleanssun.com

How to Stream on Twitch Ps4 with Camera

Many people instantly think that you need to have a very costly game machine and high-end recording gear to even start when you become a Twitch broadcaster. Most internet tutorials attempt to sell you an expensive capture card to connect to the computer even when you try to broadcast from a console.
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

Amazon's Twitch hit by data breach

(Reuters) - Live-streaming service Twitch has suffered a data breach, the Amazon.com Inc-owned company said on Wednesday, without providing further details. "We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available," the company said here on Twitter.
BUSINESS
securitymagazine.com

Twitch suffers massive data breach

American livestreaming service Twitch has been hit by a massive leak after an anonymous hacker posted a torrent file containing a vast amount of data for the public to access. In September 2021, the service, operated by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc., had approximately 8.07 million active streamers.
TWITCH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamlabs#Twitch Studio#The Twitch Mobile App#Obs
PCGamesN

Twitch confirms “a breach has taken place”

Earlier today, word of a massive Twitch breach began to circulate online, with claims of alleged creator earnings information, unannounced projects in the works at Twitch and Amazon Game Studios, and early Twitch development code filling the internet. Representatives of the streaming service have confirmed that a breach has taken place, but have not yet confirmed the extent of the leaked information.
VIDEO GAMES
myq105.com

Twitch’s Big Breach: Streamer Information Leaked

Twitch suffered a massive data breach early this morning revealing the revenue figures for all the platforms top streamers and much more. Weirdbeard shares an indie game and we discuss how Apple makes billions off video games without creating one themselves. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,...
VIDEO GAMES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Twitch breach happened, live video game streaming service hacked

There’s some kind of data breach that involves Twitch. The live gaming streaming site has been hacked by an anonymous hacker. The person has claimed the whole of Twitch has been discovered. This includes the source code, as well, as payout information among others. A torrent link was even provided by a source simply to show how Twitch, the Amazon-owned streaming platform, is not that secure.
VIDEO GAMES
wmar2news

Hacker breaches Twitch, reportedly exposing source code and revenue data

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Twitch, a live streaming service focused on video gaming, confirmed Wednesday that its systems were breached by a hacker. The San Francisco-based company tweeted that its teams were working quickly to understand the extent of the breach and it will update its community once additional information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitch
PWMania

Twitch Earnings of Streamers Including Paige and Adam Cole Revealed In Data Breach

It is being reported by TheVerge.com that Twitch was hacked with source code being leaked online. The site noted the following:. “The Verge can confirm leak is legitimate, and we have included more details on the data within the leak.”. Leaked data includes details regarding creator payouts from the streaming...
WWE
NWI.com

Game streaming service Twitch confirms major data breach

Twitch has experienced a major data breach, the game streaming service confirmed on Wednesday. "We can confirm a breach has taken place," Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, said on Twitter. "Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this." The company's statement came after an anonymous...
VIDEO GAMES
IBTimes

Streaming Site Twitch Confirms Hack

Amazon's popular live video streaming platform Twitch said Wednesday hackers had broken into its network after reports of exposed confidential company data surfaced online. The service, where users often stream live video game play, confirmed the break-in on Twitter. "We can confirm a breach has taken place," Twitch said in...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Twitch confirms breach that allegedly contains source code, creator payouts

Twitch has been hacked, exposing a large trove of data that allegedly includes the Amazon-owned streaming platform's source code, reports on creator payouts and details about an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios. An anonymous hacker on Wednesday posted a 125GB torrent containing the information to the 4chan message...
VIDEO GAMES
CBS News

Twitch blames "malicious third party" for data breach

The popular live streaming platform Twitch says a "malicious third party" is behind a massive data breach of the website, including source code, revenue figures for some of the platform's top streamers and much more. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson joins CBSN AM to discuss.
TWITCH
Light Reading

Twitch gets hacked in biggest data breach ever

This is beginning to look like a trend. Twitch, the hugely popular live streaming platform focusing on video games and esports, saw more than 100GB of its most private data appear online yesterday. The data includes confidential company information, like the site's source code and technical details for products and...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Twitch confirms data breach but remains silent on scope

Earlier today, we heard a rather shocking report which claimed that Twitch may have suffered a massive data breach. The report even went so far as to claim that the “entirety” of Twitch had been leaked, and indeed, the supposed hacker behind that breach published a 125GB torrent filled with information including Twitch’s source code and the payout details for … Continue reading
TWITCH
dexerto.com

Twitch resets stream keys for everyone but says passwords are safe after leak

Twitch has provided an update following the major breach that took place on October 6, reassuring users that login credentials should be safe, but resetting stream keys for everyone out of “an abundance of caution.”. On October 6, a data breach gathered over 120gb of internal Twitch materials, including source...
VIDEO GAMES
morningbrew.com

Twitch hit with major security breach

A hacker poured out a Big Gulp of Twitch’s data yesterday, uploading 125 GB of stolen secrets from the streaming platform to the anonymous imageboard site 4chan. The leaked data includes... 1) All of the platform’s source code, including the changes made to the code dating back to Twitch’s 2011...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Twitch offers details on the scope of its data breach

Popular streaming service Twitch confirmed yesterday that a data breach had occurred that leaked a massive amount of data into the wild. Twitch said yesterday, when it first announced the data breach occurred, it was working to understand the extent of the breach and promised to share more information when available. Some reports have suggested that 125 gigabytes of data had been leaked due to the attack, including full Twitch source code and payout information for the platform’s top streamers.
TV & VIDEOS
SlashGear

SlashGear

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy