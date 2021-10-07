British Airways To Bring Back A380 On Two US Routes In November
British Airways (BA) is bringing the Airbus A380 back into its network “earlier than expected,” with three long-haul routes initially getting the extra-large aircraft. BA has 12 A380s in its fleet. An initial four will be brought back into the flying rotation. After being flown on short-haul routes briefly to refamiliarize BA crews with the aircraft, BA says it will place the A380 on the London Heathrow (LHR)-Los Angeles (LAX) and LHR-Miami (MIA) routes in November.www.routesonline.com
