British Airways To Bring Back A380 On Two US Routes In November

Eighteen months after a presidential proclamation from Donald Trump closed off the US to British visitors, American officials say the travel ban will be lifted from some time in November – for fully vaccinated travellers only.But how will the new rules work?Here’s everything you need to know.What are the current rules?Visitors from the UK, Ireland and the Schengen Area (most of the EU plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein) have been banned from travelling to the US since March 2020.A presidential proclamation outlawing direct arrivals was made by Donald Trump, who announced it would be lifted at the end of...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO