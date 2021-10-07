CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

British Airways To Bring Back A380 On Two US Routes In November

By Aaron Karp
routesonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish Airways (BA) is bringing the Airbus A380 back into its network “earlier than expected,” with three long-haul routes initially getting the extra-large aircraft. BA has 12 A380s in its fleet. An initial four will be brought back into the flying rotation. After being flown on short-haul routes briefly to refamiliarize BA crews with the aircraft, BA says it will place the A380 on the London Heathrow (LHR)-Los Angeles (LAX) and LHR-Miami (MIA) routes in November.

www.routesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Back to the US: how the new policy for British visitors will work

Eighteen months after a presidential proclamation from Donald Trump closed off the US to British visitors, American officials say the travel ban will be lifted from some time in November – for fully vaccinated travellers only.But how will the new rules work?Here’s everything you need to know.What are the current rules?Visitors from the UK, Ireland and the Schengen Area (most of the EU plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein) have been banned from travelling to the US since March 2020.A presidential proclamation outlawing direct arrivals was made by Donald Trump, who announced it would be lifted at the end of...
U.S. POLITICS
routesonline.com

LATAM Airlines Group Struggles To Restore International Network

LATAM Airlines Group, the largest airline company in South America, is projecting strong domestic market traffic in October. Restoring international flying continues to be a challenge for LATAM, however. The Santiago, Chile-based company said passenger capacity across its network will reach 56% of its pre-COVID-19 pandemic capacity operated in October 2019. That’s up from 49.9% of pre-pandemic system capacity operated in September.
LIFESTYLE
CBS San Francisco

Travelers Weary Of Southwest Airlines Woes; Dozens Of Flights Cancelled

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — A total of 28 Southwest Airlines’ flights have been canceled so far Monday at the Bay Area’s three major airports, extending the large number of flight cancellations this past weekend, officials said. Nine departures and nine arrivals were canceled at Oakland International Airport, while four departures and five arrivals have been canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport. “Our first flight got canceled yesterday morning, we rebooked to a later flight and then that got delayed for 7 hours and then got on the plane and then at that moment after everyone was seated, they canceled the...
OAKLAND, CA
routesonline.com

COVID Has ‘Changed Everything’ As Airlines Seek Flexibility

ACMI operators have been playing their part in the recovery by giving airlines more options. The coronavirus has “changed everything” in the ACMI market as airlines face up to new challenges and seek flexibility, according to ACC Aviation’s director of leasing Dave Williams. “We see airlines planning in three-month blocks....
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Airways#Airbus A380#San Diego#London Heathrow#New Orleans#A380s#Mia#Dxb#Brits#Bwi#Mco#Bna
routesonline.com

EasyJet Still Open To Winter 2021 Route Pitches

EasyJet director of network and airport development Neil Slaven (pictured) has issued airports with a “final call” for winter 2021 route pitches, as part of the LCC’s more flexible post-COVID network strategy. “Historically, we haven't tended to make many capacity changes in season. That's something we've been doing extensively over...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelingformiles.com

Phew! British Airways didn’t drop the hammer when Qatar Airways refreshed its Business Class fares

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
eturbonews.com

British Airways: No more ladies and gentlemen

The change in British Airways’ policy has been made to avoid discriminating against the passengers who do not fall under either of the two categories, such as children, as well as “to respect new social norms.”. British Airways instructs its pilots to no longer address airline passengers as ‘ladies and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Australia, Hong Kong, US Routes Among Fiji Airways’ Restarts

Fiji will allow international passengers to travel to the country for the first time in more than 20 months from Dec. 1. This has prompted Fiji Airways to unveil a restart of service to a host of international destinations, including cities in Australia, New Zealand and the US. The US...
WORLD
routesonline.com

Singapore Airlines To Fly Singapore-Vancouver-Seattle Route

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will launch a seasonal Singapore (SIN)-Vancouver (YVR)-Seattle (SEA) route in December as the airline ramps up long-haul flying with COVID-19 border restrictions easing. The news of the three-city route, which will operate 4X-weekly from Dec. 2 to Feb. 15, came after the Singapore government set up vaccinated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Minnesota

What Kind Of Compensation Should Travelers Expect When Flights Are Canceled?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Southwest Airlines is the latest major airline dealing with flight cancellations. The company canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, including about a quarter of their flights on Sunday. It’s been a record year for cancellations. So what kind of compensation should consumers expect when it happens? Good question. Over the past year and a half, air travel has changed in some obvious and not-so-obvious ways. “They don’t give out as many snacks as before, so that’s terrible,” said Ashley Morales, who was flying from the Twin Cities to Texas on Monday. But that is a minor...
ROSEVILLE, MN
routesonline.com

Wizz Air Eyes New AOCs As Part Of 10-Year Target

Wizz Air is mulling the launch of new subsidiaries as part of an ambitious expansion strategy that will see the Hungarian carrier become four times larger than it is today by 2030. Speaking at World Routes 2021 in Milan on Oct. 11, CEO József Váradi explained that the airline was...
INDUSTRY
routesonline.com

JetBlue Eyes Opportunities For Unserved Markets In Europe

JetBlue believes that its incoming fleet of Airbus A321LR and XLR jets will make opportunities in unserved and underserved European markets available that “aren’t viable with widebody economics.”. The carrier, which recently launched its first transatlantic services to London in Gatwick and Heathrow, said it was actively exploring new opportunities...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Ryanair Seeks To Place Winter 2022 Capacity

Ryanair is accelerating its growth plans and has aircraft available to place from winter 2022 as it looks to hit a 20-25% market share across Europe over the next five years. “We have an awful lot of work still to do in Europe. Currently, our market share in Europe is about 15%. We'll probably get to 20-25% in Europe within the next five years, so we're very much focused on inter-European travel,” Ryanair commercial director Jason McGuiness told delegates at World Routes on Oct. 11.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Philly

Southwest Airlines Flight Delays, Cancellations Continue For Philadelphia Passengers As Airline Struggles To Get Back To Normal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The lines and frustrations continue at Philadelphia International Airport as Southwest Airlines passengers try to navigate more delays and cancellations. As of Monday, two arriving flights have been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport, and about 365 have been canceled nationwide. “I am upset and frustrated,” passenger Jessica Welhaf said. Welhaf is one of thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers caught up in a nightmare of delays and cancellations with the airline. “I’ve flown with Southwest before and haven’t had any issues, didn’t expect this to be any more than just a delay,” Welhaf said. Over the weekend, Southwest canceled more than 2,000...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
routesonline.com

Eurowings will continue to operate flights to Dusseldorf from Krasnodar

In anticipation of the autumn-winter period, the German low-cost airline Eurowings (a subsidiary of Lufthansa) has announced prolongation of flights from Krasnodar to Dusseldorf until the end of spring navigation. The flights will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft twice a week. On Mondays, the plane will leave at 19:40, on Fridays at 14:40. Prices start from 119 euros.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Egypt Routes To Boost DME

The return of services between Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) and Egypt’s Red Sea resorts is a major boost for the airport, Routes has been told. Recently launched services to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, along with major airlines resuming flights including Uzbekistan Airways, SriLankan Airlines, Air Cairo and AlMasria, will “have a significant impact on strengthening the operating results” said network strategy director Andrei Kapinos.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy