ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Y has been open since May of 2017. Since the beginning, there has been talk of a phase two that would create an outdoor aquatic center. Executive Director Greg Gack says that's still the plan. He says they were in the planning process before the pandemic began, but COVID-19 forced them to put the idea on the shelf for a while.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO