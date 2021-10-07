CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

VIP AUDIO 10/6 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 10 (21 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers the tenth night of the G1 Climax 31 tournament as SANADA renews his rivalry with Okada and Chase Owens scores a huge win. Also, a preview for night 12. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 10/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Jon Mezzera joins Greg to break down night one of the WWE Draft and preview night two Monday on Raw (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Jon Mezzera to break down, with callers, the first night of the WWE Draft. They also preview night two, taking place Monday on Raw. Other topics include the NJPW G1, WWE’s upcoming King of the Ring/Queen’s Crown tournaments, and more.
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 7 Review

September 30th, 2021 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. First time meeting here. Like Tanahashi yesterday, if anyone can pull a miracle of a good match out of Tanga Loa, it’s Ishii. They did some brawling on the outside and thankfully managed to avoid the typical shenanigans that drags down G.O.D. and House of Torture matches. Instead, this felt like Tanga doing his best to step up against the tough Ishii. Once back inside, they had some interesting segments like fighting over a simple suplex. It was the kind of thing that oddly worked in this match. Tanga started working a crossface submission but you just knew Ishii wasn’t going to tap out. He nearly took the victory with a diving headbutt. Ishii survived and they went into a surprisingly solid back and forth exchange in the closing minutes. Ishii escaped Apeshit and won with the Brainbuster after 16:18. Ishii has done the impossible. I enjoyed a Tanga singles match and it’s one that went over 15 minutes. [***]
COMBAT SPORTS
f4wonline.com

NJPW G1 Climax 31 night seven results: Shingo vs. KENTA

The G1 Climax 31 A Block continued today at Korakuen Hall. Shingo Takagi faced KENTA in the main event, while Kota Ibushi took on Toru Yano in the semi-main. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Great-O-Khan and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tanga Loa were the other tournament matches today. Here are results and...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Owens
411mania.com

Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 31

KENTA (3-2, 6pts) Yujiro Takahashi (2-2, 4pts) Tomohiro Ishii (2-3, 4pts) Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0pts) * removed due to injury, all opponents given a win via forfeit. Kazuchika Okada (4-0, 6pts) EVIL (3-1, 4pts) Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-1, 4pts) SANADA (2-2, 4pts) Taichi (2-2, 4pts) Tama Tonga (1-3, 2pts) YOSHI-HASHI (1-3,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

MLW teasing major news on Vice Fightland broadcast

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... MLW will reveal a major talent signing during tonight’s Fightland show on Vice. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Alicia Atout said she would break news during the event on a major talent acquisition that would debut in the fall.
WORLD
Pro Wrestling Torch

Another match added to WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE has added another match to the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Mustafa Ali vs. Mansoor will take place on the show after their breakup on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Mansoor is WWE’s top pushed...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Japan#Min#G1 Climax#Combat
Pro Wrestling Torch

Hammerstone vacates MLW National Openweight Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Alex Hammerstone is no longer the MLW National Openweight Champion. Last week on MLW’s Fightland special on Vice TV, Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu to win the MLW World Championship, making him a double champion in the company. This week on MLW Fusion: Alpha, Hammerstone relinquished his National Openweight Championship because it was the right thing to do for others to have opportunities. Hammerstone said winning the National Openweight Championship was the biggest moment of his career until he won the World Championship.
WWE
uticaphoenix.net

G1 Climax results: Okada vs

KENTA (6-2) Kota Ibushi (6-2) Tetsuya Naito (0-9 after being injured out and forfeiting his remaining matches) Today’s action takes place in Yamagata’s Yamagata General City Sports Center, kicking off at 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am PT, and it’s all about B Block, one of two groupings whose winner will go on to a spot in the finals.
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

Update on Bray Wyatt’s AEW status

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Bray Wyatt isn’t headed to AEW anytime soon. In an interview with Moose and Maggie on WFAN, Tony Khan called Wyatt a good wrestler, but said they haven’t been in contact. “He’s a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all,” Khan said. “I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Wrestling Torch

Friday’s Smackdown set to run commercial free for final 30 minutes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown will run commercial free for the final 30 minutes of the show. Wrestling Inc. reported the news after a commercial for the show during college football on Saturday detailed the information. WWE announced this week...
MLB
Pro Wrestling Torch

THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 10/7: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Impact Wrestler(s) of the Week: Deonna Purrazzo & Mickie James. Deonna and Mickie intensified their feud with a wild brawl on last week’s TV show. Deonna brought a camera person to Mickie’s horse farm and instigated a brawl that used buckets, a hose, a wheelbarrow, and more. Deonna dunked Mickie’s head into a bucket of water and left her laid out. It was a really great fight that put heat on their upcoming title match at Bound For Glory.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/8 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: C.M. Punk vs. Danny Garcia, Starks vs. Brian Cage for FTW belt, Lucha Brothers vs. Acclaimed for AEW Tag Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT THE LIACOURAS CENTER. – The opening of Rampage aired. Excalibur welcomed us with, “It’s Friday night, and you know what that means!” Excalibur was joined by Taz and Chris Jericho. – Mark Henry was on...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/11 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Belair & Banks vs. Flair & Lynch, Big E & McIntyre face-to-face, continuation of King of the Ring & Queen’s Crown, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick. Tonight after the show, join PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller and I to break down the...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

ROH officially announces Final Battle PPV details

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Ring of Honor’s annual end of the year PPV event, Final Battle, will take place on Saturday December 11. The event will air on PPV and for HonorClub members live from Baltimore, Maryland. Final Battle is typically the biggest show on ROH’s calendar each year.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

NXT HITS & MISSES 10/12: Ciampa vs. Gacy, Quinn vs. Blade, Nile vs. Feroz, Jiro vs. Julius Creed, KOR & Wagner vs. Holland & Dunne, Waller vs. Hudson, Swerve vs. Escobar, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... If Gacy was able to beat Ciampa in this match, he would be added to the NXT Championship match at Halloween Havoc making Ciampa vs. Breakker a triple threat. Going into the match, I was thinking that Gacy would somehow weasel a win over “Champa”. Adding him to the triple threat would allow Ciampa to retain the title without Breakker taking a pin while still leading to a clean finish.
WWE
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy