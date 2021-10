Things to watch in Florida’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt. The Storylines for Vanderbilt Commodores-Florida Gators. 1. After losing at Kentucky last Saturday for the first time since 1986, Florida looks to avoid another winning streak ending today. UF has won seven consecutive games against the Commodores and 29 of the last 30 meetings. The lone victory for Vanderbilt over the past three decades came in 2013 at The Swamp. The Gators haven’t lost an away game in the series in 33 years, which is now the program’s longest current winning streak on the road with the UK streak snapped.

