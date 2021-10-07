What If…?’s Season 1 Finale Tackles the Ultron Problem
Wrapping up what was certainly an interesting first season, the final episode of What If…? did its best to tie everything together, but it would be untruthful to say that it was completely successful in its attempt. There were a lot of different threads that had to come together at the end of season one, and while there were certain things that were resolved in a satisfying way, there were plenty of elements that didn’t get the ending that they deserved.www.thefandomentals.com
Comments / 0