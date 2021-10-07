What If…?’s Season 1 Finale Tackles the Ultron Problem

The entire universe is in grave danger on ‘What If Ultron Won’. Last time on What…If?, we saw a new side of the god of thunder. They never grew up having an adopted brother, so they looked at life in different ways. All they seemed to enjoy doing was partying and having fun. Thor and his friends decide to head to Midgard to throw a huge party and things get out of hand fast. Luckily Thor and his pals are able to tidy up before his mother pays him a visit. As this episode comes to a close it looks like this universe is about to face a grave threat. Now the universe is in serious danger on ‘What If Ultron Won’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

