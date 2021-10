Microsoft Active Directory (AD) is used by over 90% of the Fortune 1000 for identity and access management. It’s also a prime target for hackers. With control of AD, attackers can take control of endpoints of interest, or give themselves access to whatever systems they need to achieve their ultimate objective, whether that is trying to deploy ransomware or exfiltrate sensitive data. Major enterprises with large Active Directory environments are especially vulnerable because they tend to have a high volume of misconfigurations and over-privileged users that attackers can take advantage of. In fact, in a recently completed research project on Active Directory Certificate Services, every AD environment examined over several months had misconfigurations that attackers could abuse.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO