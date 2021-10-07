CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stats say Eagles should ground their pass-happy nonsense | KC Joyner

By KC Joyner
inquirer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a coaching adage that says a coach’s main job is to find out what the players do best and then have them do that as often as possible. This certainly is not the case so far with the 2021 edition of the Eagles. Nick Sirianni seems to have adopted the pass-centric approach apparently pitched by team management and the analytics staff. He even noted after the Week 3 loss to the Cowboys that they expected to get into a shootout in that matchup and that was part of why the Eagles had only three rushing attempts by running backs in that contest.

www.inquirer.com

Kansas City Star

What the Vegas odds say about the KC Chiefs-Eagles game Sunday in Philadelphia

The Chiefs have become the least profitable bet in the NFL. That’s not opinion. It’s just fact. Dating back to the midway point of last year, the Chiefs are a paltry 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 regular season games. They finished 1-7 in the back half of 2020, and they’re yet to cover the line this year.
NFL
Imperial Valley Press Online

Wildcats keep Eagles grounded in 50-6 blowout

EL CENTRO – Scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions then making a defensive stand to turn the game around, the Brawley Union High School Wildcat football team defeated the Southwest High Eagles 50-6 on Senior Night at Eagle Field Friday night. After starting slowly against Fallbrook High the week...
EL CENTRO, CA
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Eagles: Five players who can help themselves most

Everyone on the Kansas City Chiefs would say the right thing if you asked them about their goals. They want a win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. After losing two games in a row, especially against fellow AFC contenders, the Chiefs are hoping to balance out their winning record with a road win in Philly that would half the criticism of a porous defense and give them a confidence boost heading into a showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Eagles: AA writer predictions for Week 4

As we prepare for another week of NFL action, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a slightly different place than we might have believed they would be at this point. At 1-2, the Chiefs are another loss away from extreme panic and an abysmal first quarter of their season. That’s what makes this matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 so compelling.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Eagles: Five things to expect in Week 4

The K.C. Chiefs enter Week 4 play with a record of 1-2 and are currently last place in the AFC West for the first time since 2015. Of course, this is not an ideal place to be after a little less than 25% of the 2021 NFL Season has been completed. However, since the schedule came out, it was known the Chiefs had a rough first five weeks, and it’s held that way with rough losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
News-Democrat

The KC Chiefs-Eagles game entered the NFL record book because this didn’t happen

The kicking legs of the Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend and the Eagles’ Arryn Siposs got a day off. In a game that will be remembered for another milestone — Andy Reid became the first coach in NFL history to record 100 victories with two teams — the Chiefs’ 42-30 triumph will enter the record book in another category.
NFL
FanSided

Eagles move from trap game to intense focus for KC Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are no longer a trap game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, it’s the very opposite. When the National Football League first unveiled the regular season schedule for 2021, the Eagles looked like the sort of game that might catch the Chiefs on an off night, an overlooked opponent situated between serious contenders for the Super Bowl. The front five was the “gauntlet” through which the Chiefs had to endure to begin the year, and the Eagles were the one moment they could relax—at least it seemed at the time—before mounting up again for another great contest.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Chiefs beat Eagles 42-30: What we learned as Andy Reid earned his 100th win with KC

The Chiefs have shown a bad habit of letting teams hang around into the fourth quarter. But this time, doing so didn’t hurt Kansas City in its Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill ensured the Chiefs wouldn’t lose...
NFL
News-Democrat

KC Chiefs’ Frank Clark officially among 6 inactives for Week 4’s game vs. Eagles

Defensive end Frank Clark will miss a third game in this young season. The Chiefs on Saturday listed Clark (hamstring) as out and made it official by designating him as inactive Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Clark missed the season opener with a hamstring injury...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs’ game against Eagles

The Chiefs will be in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday, and it’s a perfect excuse to share this observation about Philadelphia from comedian Jim Gaffigan. “Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, and if you’ve been there you know they mean that sarcastically,” Gaffigan said. “I love Philly, but saying Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love is a little bit like saying Syria, a place for peace.”
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Eagles: Frank Clark, Charvarius Ward will miss second straight game

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two of their same defensive starters in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles: defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Charvarius Ward. Both players were trending this way during the week of practice as they were limited in practice, and the Chiefs made it official before game day with an announcement.
NFL
NBC Sports

Milestones for Zach Ertz, Javon Hargrave in Eagles Stats

OK, Eagles, you’re not making this easy. Win or lose, I always want to mix some positive numbers into the weekly Roob’s Eagles Stats column. After a game like that? It’s a challenge. But despite the 41-21 loss in Dallas, we found a few notable achievements by Javon Hargrave, Fletcher...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Four reasons to be worried despite win over Eagles

In the end, the Kansas City Chiefs won. That’s all that matters in the scheme of things, and Chiefs Kingdom can feel much better about being 2-2 after the team’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles instead of being 1-3 at the end of the first quarter of a season. Patrick...
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

Cardinals, Eagles pack stat sheet through seven games

Every season, it seems like the weeks fly by in the fall as the Mayfield Cardinals and Graves County Eagles suit up on the gridiron. Through seven games this season, both Mayfield and Graves County appear to be in prime spots to make deep playoff runs.
BASEBALL

