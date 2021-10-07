Stats say Eagles should ground their pass-happy nonsense | KC Joyner

There is a coaching adage that says a coach’s main job is to find out what the players do best and then have them do that as often as possible. This certainly is not the case so far with the 2021 edition of the Eagles. Nick Sirianni seems to have adopted the pass-centric approach apparently pitched by team management and the analytics staff. He even noted after the Week 3 loss to the Cowboys that they expected to get into a shootout in that matchup and that was part of why the Eagles had only three rushing attempts by running backs in that contest.