Fleet Week took San Francisco by storm this weekend, turning heads and shaking people’s eardrums all over the city! Whether or not you’re a fan of this loud, raucous air show, you can’t deny that some absolutely incredible photos come out of it. The Blue Angels flew over the Bay on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, twisting and turning in the air to perform some totally mind-blowing stunts. Check out this roundup of photos pulled from Instagram and Reddit to see some of the epic shots that San Franciscans managed to capture!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO