Each year in October the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) declares a week to be Fire Prevention Week. This year, National Fire Prevention Week is October 3-9. During this week, the Washington Fire Department (WFD) visits various schools to educate students on Fire Safety. The theme this year is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”. Students will learn about smoke alarms, the sounds they make and what to do if one goes off. Fire Prevention Week doesn’t just include students, but also parents and citizens of the community.

WASHINGTON, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO