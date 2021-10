CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Mandy Alonso was selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday (Oct. 4). Playing in his hometown, Alonso established career highs in sacks (2) and tackles for loss (3) in a 30-28 road victory against Miami on Thursday night. In the first quarter he broke through the Miami offensive line and tackled Hurricane running back Cam’Ron Harris in the end zone to give UVA its second safety of the season and an early 9-0 lead in the game. The Cavaliers held the Hurricanes to just 10 yards of total offense in the first quarter.

