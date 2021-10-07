Former UAM professor inducted to Forestry Hall of Fame

MONTICELLO, Ark. — We all start somewhere. As an educator, Dr. James Guldin started his forestry education journey here at the University of Arkansas at Monticello at the School of Forestry. The sojourn ended last month, 38 years later, with his induction to the Arkansas Division of the Ouachita Chapter of the Society of American Foresters Hall of Fame. Guldin received the award on August 31 at the Vines Center in Ferndale.