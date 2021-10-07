CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghost towns: Nursing home staffing falls amid pandemic

KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Even before the pandemic bared the truth of a profit-driven nursing home industry with too few caring for society’s most vulnerable, thin staffing was a hallmark of facilities around the country. Now, an Associated Press analysis of federal data finds that staffing is even thinner, with...

www.kimt.com

Newswatch 16

Nursing facilities in Pennsylvania short-staffed

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The pandemic's impact on nursing and personal care homes in Pennsylvania may be felt for years to come. A lobbying group representing dozens of nursing and personal care homes across the state says three-quarters of the facilities it represents have had to reduce the number of patients they can care for in the past six months.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WYFF4.com

More nurses becoming travel nurses amid pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. — More nurses are making a shift to become travel nurses. On Upstate woman left her staff job to join her husband in June as a travel nurse. She says it's given her a break from the daily life of the same hospital. The couple says there are...
GREENVILLE, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas nursing homes plead for state help with staffing crisis

AUSTIN, Texas — State lawmakers are tackling how to spend $16 billion in federal COVID relief money. A Senate proposal includes more than $7 billion to ensure businesses are not faced with an increase in unemployment taxes due to pandemic-related layoffs, $3 billion to deploy hospital surge staffing, purchase therapeutic drugs and support regional infusion centers, about $500 million for broadband expansion and $100 million to support Texas Food Banks.
TEXAS STATE
PIX11

Nursing homes stretched thin amid NY COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers: advocates

NEW YORK — New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers has put already vulnerable nursing home facilities in an even more precarious position, advocates say. Wednesday marked the second day of the state’s requirement that every health care worker get vaccinated or resign without the ability to collect unemployment benefits.  While many hospitals […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
providencejournal.com

Nursing homes, already facing staffing crisis, grapple with vaccine deadline

The clock is ticking for Rhode Island nursing-home staff waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccines. For some, time is already up. Faced with the prospect of losing their jobs, more workers have opted for the jab over unemployment, though a staffing shortage still exists. At Cherry Hill Manor Nursing and...
JOHNSTON, RI
Daily Hampshire Gazette

CDH nurses say short staffing, pandemic pressures leading to burnout

NORTHAMPTON — When Cooley Dickinson Hospital nurse Monica Stillings first started as a floor nurse 16 years ago, staffing levels felt rational and appropriate. But for more than a decade, Stillings said she has seen Cooley Dickinson, which is part of the Mass General Brigham system, and other hospitals increasingly rely on a staffing model that leaves nurses overworked and unable to provide the kind of care patients deserve. And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic flooded health care facilities nationwide.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Nursing Homes Could Face Difficult Choices To Deal With Staffing Shortage

CONCORD, N.H (CBS) — Nursing homes in New Hampshire may be forced to make some drastic choices because they don’t have enough workers. Officials say they may need to sell or even close some centers. President of the New Hampshire Health Care Association Brendan Williams said there’s a growing sense of desperation. Nursing facilities needed licensed staff and support staff, like the employees who work in the dining area or do maintenance. According to Williams, says nursing homes simply cannot compete with staffing who offer up to $70 per house to licensed workers who are willing to travel out of state. “I’ve got members who are wondering if we need to ask the New Hampshire National Guard to come in and staff the facilities because if we’re getting to the point where we can’t even serve our existing residents without some stress upon the staff, where do we go from here,” said Williams. He also said the state is aware of the staffing crunch and is trying to entice workers from other areas to come to New Hampshire, but New Hampshire’s housing crisis is complicating the issue because it’s hard to afford a place to stay on nursing home wages.
CONCORD, NH
wypr.org

Hospital pandemic staffing measures could become permanent

Faced with a critical nursing shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland hospitals have taken steps such as authorizing out-of-state nurses to work here. Now Gov. Larry Hogan says some of those emergency measures could become permanent. In addition to nurses from other states, Maryland hospitals have been encouraged to lean...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvgazettemail.com

WV hospitals to get funds for pandemic staffing issues

West Virginia is sending out funding to help reimburse stressed hospitals for staffing issues during the coronavirus pandemic, a state health official said Thursday. About 40 hospitals will receive $17 million in the next few days, Bill Crouch, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Resources, said at a news conference.
HEALTH SERVICES
wdrb.com

Hospitals facing staffing shortages relying on traveling nurses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana hospitals are hiring a large number of traveling nurses to keep up with staffing shortages, FOX59 reported Tuesday. Hospitals are spending millions of dollars to fill empty positions. And a company who provides travel nurses said there's been a significant increase in demand over the last few months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH

