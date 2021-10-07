CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOE’s New Chief Economist Sees Prolonged Jump in U.K. Inflation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s new chief economist says the current spike in U.K. inflation looks set to last longer than originally thought, in comments that may boost speculation that interest rates may be about to rise. In his first public remarks since taking up the role, Huw Pill...

UK economy picks up in August, underpinning BoE rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy returned to growth in August after contracting for the first time in six months in July, keeping intact financial market bets that the Bank of England will begin raising interest rates before the end of the year. Gross domestic product grew by 0.4% in August...
IMF warns on inflation, says the Fed and others should be prepared to tighten policy

Central banks such as the Federal Reserve should be prepared to tighten policy in case inflation gets out of control, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday. While the IMF said it largely concurs with assessments from the Fed and other economists that the current global spate of price increases eventually will ease, it noted there is “high uncertainty” around those forecasts.
Exclusive-Bank of England ends closed-door policymaker briefings with banks

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England will no longer hold off-the-record briefings between policymakers and individual private sector firms, it told Reuters on Wednesday, as scrutiny over the links between central banks and finance grows. The move, a permanent step aimed at improving the transparency of the BoE's market intelligence...
U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.18%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Household Goods & Home Construction , Chemicals and Industrial Transportation sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 added 0.18%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com...
Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
IMF Warns of Higher Inflation, But Central Banks Shouldn’t Tighten Yet

The inflation seen in major developed countries at the moment is “transitory” and will subside to 2% in advanced economies by mid-2022. But before that, a peak in inflation is expected during the final months of this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said today. According to their new report,...
UK growth downgraded as IMF warns of vaccine gap between rich and poor countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its outlook for the UK’s economy this year, putting a dent in hopes of a swift recovery, while warning that developing countries are being left behind.The IMF said it expects UK output to grow by 6.8% in 2021, down from a previous estimate of 7%.It would still make the country one of the fastest growing major economies this year, however the UK had more easy ground to regain as its output fell at one of the fastest rates during 2020, by 9.8%.For instance, the US, which is expected to grow by 6% in...
BoE's Bailey, Saunders express concern over rising inflation

The head of the Bank of England called for further investment in infrastructure in the UK and said Bank was going to have a very "challenging job" on its hands when it came to dealing with inflation. 3,037.46. 16:30 11/10/21. 2.18%. 64.73. 197.68p. 16:21 11/10/21. 1.29%. 2.52p. 7,146.85. 16:30 11/10/21.
UK business minister: Inflation always troubling, BoE’s job to handle it

LONDON (Reuters) – Inflation in Britain is troubling and the independent Bank of England will do a good job in curbing it, but the government is right to focus on higher wages, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday. “I think rising costs always should trouble a business department. But...
BoE's Bailey says inflation above target is concerning -Yorkshire Post

(Reuters) -Inflation running above the Bank of England's target of 2.0% is concerning and must be managed to prevent it from becoming permanently embedded, the bank's governor, Andrew Bailey, said in an interview with The Yorkshire Post newspaper. "We are going to have a very delicate and challenging job on...
UK firms raise their inflation expectations - BoE survey

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British companies have raised their inflation expectations for the year ahead, according to a survey for the Bank of England which is watching closely for signs that a recent jump in prices might prove longer-lasting than it has predicted. Year-ahead annual price inflation was expected...
BoE’s Pill says size and duration of inflation spike bigger than expected

LONDON (Reuters) – The size and duration of a recent jump in inflation is proving greater than expected but interest rates are likely to remain relatively low in the coming years, new Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said. “As the pandemic recedes and the level and composition of...
